Priscilla Presley to Share Memories of Life with Elvis at The Wick Theatre

Priscilla Presley will be in Boca Raton for two special events sharing memories and insights into her relationship with the legendary entertainer Elvis Presley at The Wick Theatre. This extraordinary experience will provide audiences with a rare opportunity to hear first-hand stories about Priscilla’s life with one of the most beloved music icons of all time. An Intimate Evening with Priscilla Presley will take place February 22, 2025, with 2 pm and 7:30 pm performances. Tickets are $85-$150, with VIP tickets $150-$300, which includes lunch/dinner, show, and meet & greet experience.

“Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear Priscilla speak firsthand, and relive the magic, memories, and reality of what it was truly like to live alongside the King of Rock and Roll.” said Marilynn Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “During these events, Priscilla will reflect on her special relationship with Elvis, her years living at Graceland, her dedication to preserving his legacy, and the journey she took to develop her own successful career in films and television. Priscilla Presley is a truly remarkable woman, and we are honored to host this outstanding program.”

The now iconic couple first met when Elvis was stationed in Germany. Priscilla was just fourteen, yet the singer was immediately drawn to her. Their extraordinary connection deepened and endured, even after their divorce, lasting until his tragic passing at the age of forty-two in 1977.

During this event, Priscilla shares rare glimpses into their private world. As a devoted wife and mother to their daughter, Lisa Marie, she navigated the complexities of life with one of the most idolized stars of all time. From the exhilaration of shared triumphs to the challenges of constant scrutiny and the presence of other women in Elvis's life, Priscilla offers a raw and honest account of her experience.

Audiences will be mesmerized by personal home movies capturing intimate moments at Graceland, on vacation, and with their beloved daughter. But Priscilla's story extends beyond the glamorous facade. She delves into the darker side of fame, its toll on Elvis, and the profound grief that followed his untimely death.

Priscilla's story, however, is also one of growth and triumph as she has played an instrumental role in preserving Elvis's legacy and transforming the Presley Estate from a burgeoning entity into a phenomenally successful organization consisting of the Graceland Mansion, a worldwide licensing program, merchandising and more, all while forging her own career as an actress in films and on the landmark television series Dallas.

