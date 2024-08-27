Pompano Beach Arts to Present the Return of Murder Mystery Dinner Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pompano Beach Arts will present the return of their murder mystery dinner shows with two brand-new experiences: "I Love the 80s to Death" and "It's the Most Wonderful Crime of the Year." We encourage theme-dressing for these exciting evenings of intrigue, laughter, and delicious dining at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Presented by the Murder Mystery Company, Inc., these interactive events offer a unique blend of mystery, comedy, and immersive entertainment. Mark your calendars for September 27 and December 7, 2024, from 7-9 pm, and get ready to figure out whodunnit! Tickets are $60, including a 3-course dinner. The evening will also feature a cash bar including a signature drink.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.pompanobeacharts.org

"Our audiences can’t get enough of these thrilling mystery-solving dinners, so we’re upping the ante with two new hilarious homicides this season!” said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. “Imagine investigating murders, piecing together clues, and maybe even finding yourself in the hot seat as a suspect!”

On September 27, 2024, step back in time to the most awesome decade ever with I Love the 80s To Death. Get ready for a night filled with neon, big hair, and murder at Frito Baggins's concert gone wrong. Don your ‘raddest’ retro gear to solve the crime, with a menu of classic eats and neon drinks to match the vibe. This is a family-friendly event for all ages.

Celebrate the holiday season with a twist at It’s the Most Wonderful Crime of the Year on December 7, 2024. This glittering murder mystery dinner show invites guests to unravel a yuletide mystery filled with holiday comedy. While the night may turn not-so-merry-and-bright with a murder to solve, you’ll gather information, bribe others for clues, and try to solve the crime before the comedy act becomes a tragedy. Dress in your most festive holiday attire to make this event a colorful spectacle as you uncover the culprit! This is an adults-only event.

