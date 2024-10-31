Pompano Beach Arts to Host Dedication Ceremony for Galactic Bloom Sculpture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pompano Beach Arts is inviting the community to witness the blossoming of artistic expression at the dedication ceremony for the captivating new sculpture, "Galactic Bloom," on November 21st, 2024. Created by the renowned Tyler FuQua Creatives, this monumental piece, crafted from gleaming stainless steel, will be unveiled at N. Flagler Ave. and NE 1st St. next to the Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA) at 5 PM, forever enriching the city's cultural landscape.

Following the unveiling, a reception awaits at the West Gallery of BaCA, offering complimentary refreshments and a cash bar. Guests can further immerse themselves in the artistic ambiance by exploring "Nearer the Sun," the current exhibition by Artist in Residence Angelica Clyman. This collection delves into memory and the passage of time through evocative imagery of bygone South Florida locales.

"The dedication of 'Galactic Bloom' marks the continued growth of our Public Art program," said Ty Tabing, Director of The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts. "This breathtaking sculpture not only elevates our artistic landscape, but also embodies a remarkable journey of creativity and collaboration. This is our second public artwork created by Tyler. His first, was the stunning Mechan H2O sculpture which now lives below the sea attached to the Lady Luck in Shipwreck Park.”

"Galactic Bloom" represents the latest evolution of Tyler FuQua Creations acclaimed "Space Plants" series, which first flourished in Portland, Oregon in 2000. This extraordinary work, standing at an impressive 12 feet tall with four blossoms reaching towards the sky, embodies the essence of artistic growth. The use of stainless steel not only lends a captivating luster, but also symbolizes the enduring nature of artistic expression.

Tyler FuQua Creations, established in 2007 by Tyler FuQua, developed from a solo endeavor into a thriving creative hub. From FuQua's initial explorations with repurposed materials to the current collaborative efforts with Jason Hutchinson and their dedicated team, Tyler FuQua Creations is a testament to the power of artistic vision and collaboration. Their unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new artistic frontiers fuels their ongoing innovation.

For more information visit www.pompanobeacharts.org

Comments