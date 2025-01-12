Photos: Tovah Feldshuh and Broadway Producer Fran Weissler Honored in Palm Beach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As 96 year old Broadway producer Fran Weissler spoke to the eclectic group of people gathered at the Harbor House Condos on South Ocean Blvd in Palm Beach I couldn’t help but recall the Tovah Feldshuh cabaret show titled “Aging is Optional”. Fran is a fantastic storyteller and what a story she has to tell! Her life in the theater is the stuff legends are made of. Fran is also funny, pointing out that she was wearing Haute couture because of the 28 year run (and counting) of the show CHICAGO which she and husband Barry won a TONY Award for. Fran is also modest to a fault asking forgiveness because “at my age I sometimes forget some details” but she sure remembered every detail of how the Weissler’s raised the money to be the sole producers of CHICAGO.

Tovah talked about her life as an actress and also payed tribute to her friends Dr. Jerilyn Kronen and Dr. Jerry Cammarata who invited their friends in the academic and international communities to the reception. They are all congregants of the Hampton Synagogue and traveled together to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Israel on an ethical understanding mission. Tovah has endorsed Dr. Cammarata’s new book being released Feb. 1 “The Future Of The American Family-An Unprecedented Crisis”

Among the attendees were the Presidents of Palm Beach Atlantic University, Kaiser University, The Honorary Consuls of Uganda and Finland, and the Chairman of the Board of the Federation of Finland-Israeli Association.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

