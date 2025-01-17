Photos: TO LIFE FIVE At The Willow Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See photos from To Life 5: Jewish Broadway to Hollywood - Stories & Music Celebrating 561the Contributions of Jewish Composers and Entertainers to Broadway and the Great Hollywood Musicals. The show will open tonight, January 17th, at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton, and will run through February 2nd.

From George and Ira Gershwin, to Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, from Irving Berlin to John Kander and Fred Ebb, or from Jerry Herman to Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein, Jewish composers and entertainers have been an integral part of the Broadway and American pop lexicon for well over a century.

This all new 5th chapter in the popular series will once again feature amusing anecdotes and fascinating facts about some of America's most well-known, lauded, and popular Jewish composers and entertainers.

The production, written and directed by Shari Upbin, will feature Jinon Deeb, Bruno Faria, Shelley Keelor, and Shane Tanner. Noted pianist/composer Elliot Weiss is the production's Musical Director. To Life 5 will run from January 17 through February 2 at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. Tickets are $46; group rates (6 or more tickets purchased in one transaction) are $41. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.myboca.us/2647/To-Life-5 or by phone at 561-347-3948. The Willow Theatre is located at 300 South Military Trail, in Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park (33486). Photo Credit: Carol Kassie Elliot Weiss and Shari Upbin

Jinon Deeb, Elliot Weiss, Shelley Keelor, Bruno Faria, Shari Upbin, and Shane Tanner

