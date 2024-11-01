Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND at Empire Stage

All new photos have been released from Pigs Do Fly Productions' The Long Weekend, Canadian playwright Norm Foster's delightful comedy of manners, which will open at Empire Stage on Friday, November 1st. The show will run through November 24th. Check out the photos below!



The production, directed by Christopher Michaels, stars Silver Palm Award winner/Carbonell Award nominee Karen Stephens, along with Janice Hamilton, Alan Goodman, and Michael Coppola.

Max and Wynn are about to show off their beautiful new summer home to their best friends, Roger and Abby. What is meant to be a relaxing holiday weekend turns into a battle of wits as their pasts catch up with them, the gloves come off and old scores are settled in comedic fashion. The Long Weekend delivers non-stop mischievous fun and scrumptious plot twists in a hilariously tangled web of truths, deception, and surprises.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie