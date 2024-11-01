News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND at Empire Stage

The show opens November 1st and will run through November 24th.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new photos have been released from Pigs Do Fly Productions' The Long Weekend, Canadian playwright Norm Foster's delightful comedy of manners, which will open at Empire Stage on Friday, November 1st.  The show will run through November 24th. Check out the photos below!

The production, directed by Christopher Michaels, stars Silver Palm Award winner/Carbonell Award nominee Karen Stephens, along with Janice Hamilton, Alan Goodman, and Michael Coppola. 

LATEST NEWS

I ELECT: Power Every Four Years Comes to the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival
Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND at Empire Stage
Pompano Beach Arts to Host Dedication Ceremony for Galactic Bloom Sculpture
Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5

Max and Wynn are about to show off their beautiful new summer home to their best friends, Roger and Abby. What is meant to be a relaxing holiday weekend turns into a battle of wits as their pasts catch up with them, the gloves come off and old scores are settled in comedic fashion. The Long Weekend delivers non-stop mischievous fun and scrumptious plot twists in a hilariously tangled web of truths, deception, and surprises.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND at Empire Stage Image
Janice Hamilton & Karen Stephes

Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND at Empire Stage Image
Michael Coppola, Janice Hamilton, Karen Stephens, & Alan Goodman

Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND at Empire Stage Image
Alan Goodman




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos