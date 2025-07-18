Photos: Peter Quilter’s STEP BY STEP Gets U.S. Premiere at Actors’ Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre concludes its 2024–2025 Mainstage Season with the United States premiere of Step By Step, new comedy by internationally acclaimed playwright Peter Quilter. The production is now playing in the company’s intimate Balcony Theatre through August 10, 2025. Check out photos from the show.

Best known for End of the Rainbow—the play that inspired the Oscar-winning film “Judy” starring Renée Zellweger—Quilter brings his signature wit and emotional depth to Step By Step, a hilarious and touching story about friendship, grief and the uphill journeys in life.

Directed by Artistic Director David Arisco, the production stars Anna Lise Jensen, Kareema Khouri, and Elizabeth Price as three women embarking on a two-day hike to honor their recently deceased friend. Each carries a stone to place at the hilltop as a memorial, but what begins as a solemn tribute soon becomes an unexpected adventure filled with revelations, arguments, laughter and healing. With rapid-fire dialogue and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, Step By Step offers a poignant celebration of love, loss and the ties that bind.

The creative team for Step By Step includes Brandon M. Newton (Scenic Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Reidar Sorensen (Sound Design), Sam Sigler (Set Dressing), Carlos Correa (Technical Direction & Production Management), and Naomi Zapata (Production Stage Manager).

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara Cruises, Bacardi U.S.A., Delta Air Lines, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

Ticket prices range from $50 to $80. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

