Photos: Island City Stage Presents DIE, MOMMIE, DIE!

Don’t miss Island City Stage’s uproarious production of Die, Mommie, Die! by Charles Busch, running now through September 22.

Off-Broadway star Kris Andersson (aka Dixie Longate) takes the art of drag to a new level as Angela Arden, an aging kitten with a quip, grapples with middle age and murderous intentions with madcap melodrama. See photos below!

Ex-pop singer Angela Arden is trapped in a hateful marriage with Sol. But desperate to find happiness with her young lover Tony, Angela murders her husband with a poisoned suppository. Suspicious of their mother, her children slip her some LSD, provoking a wild acid trip in which many secrets are revealed.

Die, Mommie, Die! was first produced in 1999 by Kenneth Elliott and Don Fairbanks at the Coast Playhouse in Los Angeles. In October 2007, the play opened Off-Broadway at New World Stages in New York City. Directed by Carl Andress, the production starred author Charles Busch and featured Bob Ari, Van Hansis, Chris Hoch, Ashley Morris and Kristine Nielson. It was also made into a 2003 film starring Busch.

Die, Mommie Die! is directed by Island City Stage’s Andy Rogow and co-stars Clay Cartland, Troy J. Stanley, Elizabeth Dimon, Kevin Veloz and Suzanna Ninomiya alongside Andersson.

Die, Mommie, Die! is co-produced by the Warten Foundation. Costume Sponsors are DC Allen and Ken Flick and Lights and Sound Sponsor is Vic Smith. Additional funding is provided by the following: The Our Fund Foundation, The Schubert Foundation Inc., The SHS Foundation, The Maval Foundation, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.

Tickets for Die, Mommie, Die! start at $40. A Mimosa Sunday performance sponsored by Judith Paskoski will take place on September 8 with tickets at $55. An exclusive Women’s Night at the Theatre will take place on September 13. The show runs for 2 hours 15 minutes including intermission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.islandcitystage.org, call (954) 928-9800 or email boxoffice@islandcitystage.org. Follow

Photo Credit: Matthew Tippins

