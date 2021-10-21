Palm Beach Symphony Announces December Holiday and Fourth of July Concerts

Palm Beach Symphony and Sinclair Broadcast Group will bring the joyous warmth of the December holidays and the thrilling excitement of Independence Day celebrations to viewers this season with broadcasts on CBS 12 News and CW34 of the Symphony's holiday-themed Sounds of the Season concert in December and a rousing concert on the Fourth of July.

"We have established a wonderful partnership with Sinclair Communications, LLC and CBS 12 News," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "They understand the importance of the arts in creating a strong, vibrant community and we are grateful for their leadership and vision."

With airings that include Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve broadcasts, Sounds of the Season will create a soundtrack to make the holidays special whether family and friends are gathered together around the TV or watching it on their own devices. The concert will feature inspirational music from Handel's Messiah that is an essential part of the holidays and the music from the spirited dances of The Nutcracker as well as carols and seasonal favorites. The Symphony will be joined by the rising star soprano Virginia Mims and award-winning baritone Kim Josephson.

CBS 12 News will air Sounds of the Season on Thursday, December 23 at 7 p.m.; Friday, December 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 25 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and Friday, December 31 at 10 a.m. The concert will also air on CW34 on Friday, December 24 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, December 25 at 4 p.m.; and Sunday, December 26 at 7 p.m.

"We first broadcast Palm Beach Symphony last December as part of our CBS 12 News Eye on Community initiative as a way to brighten the holidays for our viewers during the pandemic," said Michael J. Pumo, vice president and general manager of Sinclair West Palm Beach. "The response was overwhelming and this year we are excited to present a brand-new holiday concert. In July, we can celebrate with a concert presented by our own Symphony, which is now called among the nation's best."

The Symphony celebrates our nation's past and present in the upcoming July 4th concert. The program will lift hearts with the Star Spangled Banner, two marches by John Philip Sousa, Battle Hymn of the Republic and Charles Ives' Variations on America. Broadway star Avery Sommers joins the Symphony to narrate Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait that pays tribute to one of our greatest presidents. The concert also features several works on what it means to be an American by Joan Tower, Leroy Anderson and Valerie Coleman. Broadcast times will be announced at a future date.

The Palm Beach Symphony's highly anticipated 48th season at the Kravis Center features acclaimed guest artists Hélène Grimaud (Nov. 7), Jon Manasse (Dec. 2), Yefim Bronfman (Jan. 10) Maria João Geissberger Pires (March 7) and Midori (April 10). Tickets are $25-$95 and are available online at PalmBeachSymphony.org; by phone at (561) 281-0145; or by visiting the Palm Beach Symphony Box Office, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.