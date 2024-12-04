Off-Glades Theatre Company Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Off-Glades Theatre Company will present I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change beginning on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2025, at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. The production will run through February 23rd at the popular Boca Raton venue.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change has been described as “Seinfeld set to music”, “adorable”, “silly”, and “delightful”. Nominated for Best Musical by both the Outer Critics Circle and the Drama Desk, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change became the second-longest running Off Broadway musical in theatre history, and has been translated into numerous languages, including Chinese, Korean, Spanish, German, French, Catalan, Hebrew, Czech, and Hungarian.

The show has a timelessness that consistently appeals to audiences of all ages. With book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis, The Toxic Avenger, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Over the River and Through the Woods), and music by Jimmy Roberts (The Thing About Men), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is presented in the form of a series of vignettes that mark life's progress - all connected by the central theme of love and relationships. From single life to dating to marriage, from children to in-laws to the bitter end, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change explores the whole cycle with humor, emotion and insight.

Jodie Langel, who starred in the Off-Broadway production for over two years, will direct the show:

“This show reminds us that, when it comes to relationships, we can still find humor in those difficult moments,” Langel says. “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change celebrates love in all its stages. Be prepared to fall in love from the very first date to the very last kiss.”

The Music Director for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is Richard Kaydas who will accompany violinist Luiba Ohrimenco at each performance. Melanie Farber will serve as the show's Choreographer. Bryan Morris is the production's Stage Manager.

Langel's talented cast of four, Hannah Hayley, Alex Martinez, Bruno Faria, and Nicole Roach will play over 40 roles in the production, as they explore the many ups and downs of different relationships.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will run from February 14 – 23 at The Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park (300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486). Tickets are $35 (group rates are available) and may be purchased online at www.offgladestheatrecompany.com or https://www.myboca.us/2648/I-Love-You-Youre-Perfect-Now-Change, by phone at 561-347-3948, or at the theatre's box office.

Comments