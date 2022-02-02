ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Comes to Slow Burn Theatre Company This Week

Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts invite audiences to the Olivier Award-winning Once On This Island presented by American National Bank. The original production earned eight Tony nominations for its Broadway run, including Best Musical, Book and Score, and the 2017 Production won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The score was written by the Tony Award winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Seussical) and features music with a Calypso flair. The immersive set was designed and created by Cliff Price using found objects and reclaimed material that adds to the storytelling magic.

Set in the French Antilles, this coming of age story explores the concepts of life, pain, grief, faith, hope and the power of love to bring people of different social classes together. Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being Ti Moune's life. When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status. Her determination and capacity to love, though, is not enough to win Daniel's heart, and Ti Moune pays the ultimate price; but the gods turn Ti Moune into a tree that grows so strong and so tall, it breaks the wall that separates the societies and ultimately unites them.

The musical also looks at how the practice of colorism - discrimination by which those with lighter skin are treated more favorably than those with darker skin within the same race - impacts the characters and the relationship between Ti Moune and Daniel.

"When Matthew and I founded Slowburn, one of our primary goals was to select contemporary musicals that would encourage audiences to explore social issues, challenge belief systems and help audiences look at themselves and others in a new way," says Patrick Fitzwater, artistic director and Slow Burn Theatre co-founder. " Our hope is that this story will spark conversation around this complex issue like this."

The starring cast includes the following principles: Brinie Wallace as Ti Moune; Chloe Nicole as Little Ti Moune; Jade Jones, as Mama Euralie; Geoffrey Short as Tonton Julian; Jemarcus Riggins as Daniel Beauxhomme; Elijah Word as Papa Ge; Kareema Khouri as Asaka; Nate Promkul as Agwe; Lillie Thomas as Erzulie; Jabriel Shelton as Armand, Daniel's father; and Jasmine lacullo as Andrea.

The storytellers include Andre Russell; Daryl Patrice, Reynell Reynaldo, Jasmine lacullo, Jerel Brown, Nayomi Braaf, Nicole Dikun; Reynell Reynaldo.

Directed and choreographed by Patrick Fitzwater and assistant director, Marlo Rodriquez, the creative team is comprised of Musical Director, Eden Marte; Choreographer, Jerel Brown; Production Stage Manager, Jackie Lawlor; Technical Director, Alex Fine; Scenic Designer, Cliff Price; Lighting Designer, George Jackson; Costume Designer, Lenora Nikitin; Sound Designer, Patrick Fitzwater; Props Designer, Jameelah Bailey; Make-Up Designer, Stephanie LoVerde; COVID Compliance Officer, Anna Kornerup: Head Carpenters, Johnbarry Greene and Jordan Armstrong; and Musical Tracks, The MT Pit.

Funding for this project is provided in part by the Board of County Commissioners of Broward County, Florida as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council. Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Once On This Island runs February 4 - February 20 at Broward Center's Amaturo Theater with performances Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Sunday Evenings at 6:30pm with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1pm.

Tickets start at $49 and are available online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office. Save 10% by Designing Your Own 3+ Show Series at BrowardCenter.org/SlowBurn. Groups of 10+ save 10% by contacting Groups@BrowardCenter.org. $25 Student and Teacher tickets available with valid Student or Teacher ID. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse.