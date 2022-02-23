ON YOUR FEET! Extends at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the extension of ON YOUR FEET! through Sunday, March 13th. Following an exhilarating regional premiere in South Florida with week-after-week packed houses, the original production will welcome fans for an additional week, offering a last chance for those who were unable to purchase tickets through the show's initial run.

ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent - and each other - to become an international sensation: Miami's own Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The show will run in Miami with showtimes on Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through March 13. Ticket prices range from $55 to $85 and are selling quickly. Tickets are available by contacting the Actors' Playhouse Box Office at (305) 444-9293 or by visiting www.actorsplayhouse.org.

ON YOUR FEET! has received rave reviews from South Florida critics, and a blessing from the Estefan family who attended the opening night. The couple praised the cast for portraying their family so perfectly and transmitting the energy and passion the Estefans have consistently delivered over the course of their career.

"The large cast is led by Claudia Yanez as singer-songwriter Gloria and, making his professional stage debut, Jason Canela as producer-songwriter Emilio. Both actors clearly convey the strength and determination of their Grammy Award-winning, real-life counterparts, and both dynamically interpret their songs." - Miami Herald

"At The Miracle, Miami-connected, Cuban-American artists have brought a resonant celebratory tale to life, sparking joy in themselves and their audiences. Coming out of the dark that was the pandemic, they're also helping the team at Actors' Playhouse get on their feet with the kind of large-scale show that built the company's reputation. Qué maravilloso." - ARTBURST

"On Your Feet!" is an honest depiction of many emotions. And the musical vividly depicts the close-knit nature of Cuban exiles, or any exiles for that matter. Uplifting and vibrant, there's relevance for everyone from everywhere." - MiamiArtZine.com

The musical had its world premiere in Chicago in the summer of 2015 before moving to Broadway where it played from October 2015, until August 2017, to full theaters and rave reviews and subsequently touring throughout the world. The cast is led by Claudia Yanez as Gloria, who has been touring with ON YOUR FEET! since its first day, and Cuban-American actor Jason Canela as Emilio. The Miami set is based on the original set design by The Rockwell Group, costumes are based on the original costume designs of Emilio Sosa, and wigs are based on the original wig design by Chuck LaPointe, keeping the production true to its original roots and providing audiences with a Broadway-caliber experience.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records and sold-out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards - but their music is only half of the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. An emotionally-charged celebration of the Estefan's greatest hits, ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark."