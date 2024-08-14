Museum Of Discovery And Science To Participate In Nickelodeon's Worldwide Day Of Play In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) will be participating in Nickelodeon's Our World: Worldwide Day of Play, a day dedicated to joyful learning through play, on September 28.

As part of this global initiative to promote healthy, mindful activity, MODS will be hosting its second annual Community Health Day, underwritten by BBX Capital Foundation, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the Museum will be FREE on this special day.

Nickelodeon's Our World effort inspires kids and provides them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. MODS, a member of the Association of Children's Museums (ACM), is proud to be a vital collaborator in this event, reaching millions of families across North America.

“Nickelodeon's Our World: Worldwide Day of Play focuses on getting kids and their families up, out and playing around,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “Health is one of the Museum's core learning pillars and play is a core philosophy leading to lifelong good habits. Our Community Health Day will offer a variety of top tier local and regional resources that promote beneficial lifestyles. We are grateful to BBX Capital Foundation for their investment in this free admission day to bolster our community.”

Join the wellness journey and discover local options to strengthen, support and improve overall health. During Community Health Day, guests can:

Explore healthy food choices and nutritious snacks

Participate in stress-busting workshops

Uncover secrets for a healthier, happier life

Connect with local resources for health screenings

Visit wellness booths

Children will enjoy active play and learn smart safety tips, aligning perfectly with the Worldwide Day of Play's emphasis on joyful, active learning. “Events like these present wonderful opportunities to engage with our community and to promote healthy lifestyle choices,” said Lois A. Marino, executive director of BBX Capital Foundation. “When a person invests in their health, they lay the building blocks for success in all areas of life. Our team cherishes this opportunity to spread vital knowledge, especially to families and children in our community.”

“Play is a powerful experience that enriches people's lives in museums, schools, homes and beyond,” said Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children's Museums. “ACM is pleased to partner with Nickelodeon to amplify the importance of play on wellbeing and healthy brain development and to make learning more effective and joyful for everyone. As children's museums, we believe in the power of play and we strive to nurture more play and playful learning everywhere we go.”

Guests to the Museum on Sept. 28 will also be amongst the first to explore the national exhibit SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem. This immersive experience, in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, allows families to join the members of Mystery Inc. to analyze clues and put their problem-solving skills to the test. Young detectives and their families will work through the rooms of the mansion, unmask the jewel thief, discover the mansion's secrets and meet different characters from the iconic TV show that has captivated fans for more than five decades. SCOOBY-DOO! Mansion Mayhem was produced by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Warner Bros. It is locally presented by Florida Prepaid College Savings Plan and sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Experience MODS, South Florida's award-winning attraction featuring 150,000 square feet of dynamic science exhibits, an outdoor science park, a live animal collection, a rotating schedule of science shows, learning labs, café, store and a grand atrium featuring the Great Gravity Clock, a 52-foot-tall kinetic energy sculpture; the largest clock in Florida. The showpiece of the Museum since 1993, this unique timepiece is one of only three in the world.

For more information about Nickelodeon's Our World: Worldwide Day of Play, please visit childrensmuseums.org/dayofplay. For additional information about MODS' Community Health Day, visit mods.org/event/mods-community-health-day.

