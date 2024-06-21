Moss Cultural Arts Center to Present Bassel & The Supernaturals in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience soulful melodies, funky rhythms, and captivating themes of love and loss with Bassel & The Supernaturals at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024. Led by Syrian-American Bassel Almadani, the band draws inspiration from Stevie Wonder’s rhythm and blues, Jamiroquai’s socially-conscious lyrics, and Steely Dan’s jazz-infused funk.



Defining his sound as "Syrian Heart with Midwest Soul," Almadani and his band tell his story as a first-generation Syrian-American born and raised in Ohio by parents who immigrated to the United States from Aleppo.

﻿Bassel & The Supernaturals are known for sharing a powerful message with phenomenal music, but there’s a deeper layer. Almadani, deeply inspired by Otis Redding, uses the stage as an opportunity to unite listeners and support important causes. His stories are profound and personal, and a portion of the group’s proceeds benefit the Karam Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on building a better future for Syria.



In addition to its performances at music halls, major festivals, concert series, and clubs, Bassel & The Supernaturals was featured in a PBS docuseries this year. The Express Way’s Dulé Hill highlights Bassel & The Supernaturals’ contributions to society, as well as a performance of “Black Water,” in an exploration of the transformative power of the arts.



The band’s July 19 show at the Moss Center will be opened by The French Horn Collective, which offers a fusion of diverse musical styles. Based on jazz and influences from New Orleans and Latin world music, The French Horn Collective mixes classic French standards and original French compositions with a hot swing rhythm.



Bassel & The Supernaturals is recommended for all ages. Patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Ticket prices for this performance are $35, with discounts available to seniors and military personnel. A $45 VIP ticket option includes table seating and complimentary wine, beer, or soft drink. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

