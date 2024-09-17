Morikami Museum Presents TIME FLOWS LIKE WATER: WORKS BY MASUMI SAKAGAMI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will present Time Flows like Water: Works by Masumi Sakagami, a new exhibition featuring recent artwork by contemporary abstract artist, Masumi Sakagami.

From October 5 through February 16, 2025, the museum's Yamato-kan gallery will showcase more than two dozen works by the New York-based artist whose thought-provoking canvases interfuses abstract painting with classical Japanese calligraphy. Throughout the new exhibit, Ms. Sakagami balances the principles of Sōgetsu ikebana (flower arrangement)—a fresh approach, movement, balance, and harmony—with natural elements like sumi-e (charcoal) and gofun (ground oyster shells), and ancient removal techniques to unveil ethereal color palettes and dimensions.

On Saturday, October 12, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., guests will have the opportunity to meet Masumi Sakagami during a special Calligraphy and Sumi-e Workshop. The master calligrapher and artist will discuss Japanese calligraphy and sumi-e ink painting techniques as well as her creative process and the inspiration behind her work. The cost is $65 per person.

This exhibition is presented in part by DMG Mori Co., LTD. and from the Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation.

The exhibit is free with paid museum admission.

Museum admission is $16 for adults; $14 for seniors; $12 for students and Military with ID; and $10 for children ages 6 to 17. Museum members and children under 6 are free.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach, FL. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

ABOUT MASUMI SAKAGAMI

Masumi Sakagami is a classically trained Japanese master calligrapher and contemporary artist from Nara, Japan. Her calligraphy journey began at the age of seven and has continued for the past 50 years. Ms. Sakagami graduated from Nara University and has received numerous awards and accolades for her calligraphy. Ten years ago, she began her career as a contemporary artist, and she has held solo art exhibitions at the Kita Museum in Nara, the Kawata Gallery in Kobe, and Gallery Q in Ginza, Tokyo. United States exhibitions include the Walter Wickiser Gallery in Chelsea, PS122 Gallery in New York City, and the Hammond Museum in Westchester County, New York.

ABOUT MORIKAMI MUSEUM AND JAPANESE GARDENS

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida has been the epicenter for Japanese art and culture in South Florida since opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover its South Florida history, and explore its six diverse gardens, each inspired by a different historical period and style of Japanese gardening. Experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through the Morikami's revolving exhibits, educational programs and seasonal events, eclectic Museum Store, and the Cornell Café which features lakefront vistas and Pan-Asian cuisine.

