New art initiatives debuting at the open-air, pedestrian friendly neighborhood includes the return of its much-celebrated Miami Design District Public Art Tours, providing a comprehensive tour of the area's world-renowned art collection, provided complimentary to groups of 10 or less, rsvp required.

The Sunny Project's Sun Pours Daylong, a physical exhibition running alongside an online print sale of Florida photographs by 22 hand-selected Florida photographers, with 100 percent of the proceeds from their respective print sales going to each photographer's local social justice organization of choice. Finally, Locust Projects' Locust Art Builders: Art on the Move Summer Project, a massive, collaborative photo mural created by the 25 teens participating in the 2020 Virtual Edition of LAB.

MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT UPDATED ART PROGRAMMING

THE SUNNY PROJECT - new*

The Sunny Project presents Sun Pours Daylong, a physical exhibition running alongside an online print sale of Florida photos by 22 Florida photographers. Each contributing photographer has selected a local racial and/or social justice organization, and 100 percent of the proceeds from their respective print sales will go to their chosen organization. All available photos will be displayed as part of the exhibition.

Location: 151 NE 41st St. Suite 133

Hours of operation: Open every Friday - Saturday: 11am -7pm, Sunday: 12-5pm

Dates: July 24, 2020 -August 30, 2020

MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT PUBLIC ART TOURS - new

Join the Miami Design District as it brings back its Public Art Tours: a free guided tour of the neighborhood's world-renowned public art. An exciting addition of the tours are the new themes that guests can choose from - such as site plan, which explores the architecture and history of the Miami Design District or curated projects, where guests can visit local galleries and exhibits.

In following Miami-Dade regulation, guests must RSVP in groups of 10 or less, wear a mask throughout the tour, and practice social distancing during the art tour. Public Art Tours are led by none other than Thom Wheeler, a cultural ambassador and educator that will bridge the gap between art and conversations.

Location: Palm Court Plaza

Dates:

Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. (Site Plan)

Saturday, August 8 at 5 p.m. (Curated Projects)

Saturday, August 22 at 5 p.m. (Site Plan)

RSVP Link: Here

PIERO ATCHUGARRY GALLERY

Piero Atchugarry Gallery's (t, x, y, z) exhibition, presents the work of contemporary Latin American sculptors Verónica Vázquez, Pablo Rasgado, Artur Lescher and Túlio Pinto in the Miami Design District. Each artist has a signature sculptural practice that redefines our understanding of time, space and gravity. (t, x, y, z) subjects human association to the rules of space and time as laid out by the autonomous sculpture.

Location: Palm Court 102/202

Date: Now - August 1, 2020

PLACE MIAMI - PREVIEW EDITION

PLACE Miami is a collaborative, curated artist grouping focusing on local artists as we embrace the re-opening of Miami. Assembling work of art+design, PLACE Miami showcases furniture design by Vivian Carbonell, sculpture and wall pieces by Gavin Perry, textile works from Tawnie Silva, and a video work by Hush Fell.

Location: Paradise Plaza 127

Date: Now - July 25, 2020

PEREZ ART MUSEUM MIAMI POP-UP

Art lovers missing the Peréz Art Museum Miami's (PAMM) much-loved gift and book shop, don't have to fret much longer, as it is popping up at the Miami Design District, bringing visitors a selection of eco-friendly items such as art books, limited editions, designer accessories, and are the perfect ideas for those who support local businesses. Opening soon, the PAMM Shop will continue to offer creative retail therapy to its fans before the museum reopens in September.

Location: 176 NE 41st Street

Dates: Now - August 20, 2020

PEPE MAR POP-UP

Miami-based artist Pepe Mar is joining Miami Design District's cultural happenings with an exhibition of dynamic assemblage work made in studio. Pepe's art practice is inspired by fashion, pop culture, sub cultural history, and more, which results in colorful and psychedelic mixed media collages, sculptures and installations. Represented by David Castillo Gallery, Pepe's recent solo exhibition "DragonFruit'' at the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh received critical acclaim.

Location: MO104

Dates: Now - August 31, 2020

LOCUST PROJECTS

Locust Projects is Miami's longest running nonprofit alternative art space, producing and presenting exhibitions, programs and projects. Their mission is to create opportunities for visual artists at all career stages, invite risk taking and experimentation, activate conversations around new art and ideas, and advocate for artists and creative practices. Locust Projects announced its plans for reopening by appointment only following strict guidelines with two new site-specific large-scale pieces:

In the Pines by Christina Pettersson

Christina Pettersson's large-scale installation In the Pines transforms Locust Projects Main Gallery into a cemetery populated by early South Florida figures to which the artist is drawn, each also deeply connected to the land and it's long and often forgotten history. A lasting and familiar impression of the collective past, the cemetery invites the viewer to contemplate historical narratives while also functioning as a memorial commemorating the individual life and its significance.

Location: Locust Projects, Main Gallery

Dates: Now - August 15, 2020

Language is Leaving Me by Summer Jade Leavitt

A new multimedia installation by Summer Jade Leavitt, Language is Leaving Me, confronts histories and untold truths lost due to institutional and patriarchal silencing and erasure. Inspired by queer bar culture, the project transforms Locust Projects' Screening Room into a fantastical, dream-like, night-club-esque environment that utilizes karaoke videos and found footage, repurposing ready-made texts and transforming their language into a powerful narrative about memory, bodies, invisibility, trauma, love, and community.

Location: Locust Projects, Screening Room

Dates: Now - August 15, 2020

Locust Art Builders: Art on the Move Summer Project - new*

A massive, collaborative photo mural on the exterior windows along 39th and North Miami Avenue created by the 25 teens participating in the 2020 Virtual Edition of LAB participating in the four-week program leading up to their final project.

Location: 39th St and North Miami Ave (Old Spazzio Building)

Dates: August 1, 2020 - September 1, 2020

GAVIN PERRY - new*

Perry is an international artist from Philadelphia, but is now a local Miami artist that is making his mark through bright colors and textures. With numerous exhibitions and showings of his eccentric work, he has showcased his work around the world.

Location: PP127

Dates: August 15, 2020 - September 30, 2020

David Castillo GALLERY

David Castillo showcases artists with a national and international cultural impact. Their focus is to empower artists, promote diversity, and become a platform for those artists that have been excluded from the narrative. Opening with legendary artist Lyle Ashton Harris, the solo show at the David Castillo Gallery is the next in the artist's international exhibitions highlighting his three decades of work.

Date: September - November 2020

