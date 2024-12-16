Miami City Ballet Performs WINTER MIX Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miami City Ballet will open 2025 with Winter Mix, a program celebrating the artistry of women in dance and music throughout South Florida. The centerpiece of the program is a world premiere by boundary-pushing choreographer Pam Tanowitz, set to an original score by acclaimed composer Jessie Montgomery. Known for her bold reimagining of ballet's traditions, Tanowitz's new work, Coincident Dances, promises to showcase her signature blend of whimsy, unpredictability, and dramatic complexity, making this a must-see debut.

Performances will run February 14 - March 9, 2025.

Tickets for Winter Mix and MCB's current production, the resplendent George Balanchine's The NutcrackerⓇ (Dec 13-24 at Miami's Arsht Center) are available online at miamicityballet.org/subscriptions or by phone at 305.929.7010 or toll free 877.929.7010.

Rounding out the program, MCB's reverence for the George Balanchine canon takes center stage with two masterworks by the legendary choreographer. In Walpurgisnacht Ballet, 24 women storm the stage in a vibrant, virtuosic display of classical prowess and impetuous energy, embodying Balanchine's famous dictum: “Ballet is woman.” The mood shifts to haunting elegance with La Valse, a swirling, neo-romantic work where love and loss intertwine against Maurice Ravel's lush and foreboding score.

