Measure for Measure Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS Opens to Rave Reviews, Recommended for Carbonells

Sophia Malfetas (left) and Spencer Landis (right)

as Abuela Claudia and Usnavi in In The Heights.

SUNRISE, FL -Measure for Measure Theatre recently opened the Tony Award®- winning musical In the Heights, which is running now until Sunday, November 10. In the Heights is Measure for Measure's first production in residence at their new permanent home, the Sunrise Civic Center.

Bill Hirschman of Florida Theater On Stage writes:

"Measure for Measure delivers a rousing In the Heights...mastering logistics far more complex than anything the company has attempted before."

Jason Fisher of 5 Minutes to Curtain adds:

"Every cast member needs to be congratulated for a job well done."

In the Heights was recently recognized by members of the Carbonell Award recommendation panel. The Carbonell Awards are South Florida's highest honor for theater and the performing arts. Measure for Measure Theatre's production of Next to Normal was previously nominated for a Carbonell for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in Washington Heights, New York--a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. The musical's hip-hop, salsa and merengue-infused score is performed nightly by a 10-piece live band.

Showtimes are Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $38 with $25 Student/Industry/Senior/Military/Sunrise Resident tickets available with valid ID and $20 tickets for high school students affiliated with South Florida Cappies. On Thursday, October 31 (Halloween), audience members can also receive $20 tickets if they show the following flyer at the box office.

For tickets or more information, please visit measureformeasuretheatre.com or call the Sunrise Civic Center Box Office at (954) 747-4646.

The Sunrise Civic Center is located at 10610 W. Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise. The Sunrise Civic Center box office is open during the following hours: Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m.; and one hour before shows.

Be sure to follow Measure for Measure Theatre on Facebook and Instagram at @MeasureForMeasureTheatre and join the conversation with the hashtag #MeasureUp.





