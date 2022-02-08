Kravis Center To Present Super Sultry Jazz Vocalist Deborah Silver, February 17

Next week, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is presenting the Boca-based jazz singer Deborah Silver-who has been praised by recording icon Quincy Jones for her "strong and sultry vocals (that) are seductive and soul-soothing." Limited tickets available for purchase either online at kravis.org or by phone at 561.832.7469.

Guest Starring Casey Abrams from American Idol

#1 Billboard artist Deborah Silver, backed by an all-star band, hits the stage in a high energy show celebrating some of the greatest music of all time. Ms. Silver, whose album Glitter & Grits was voted Broadway World's Best Commercial Recording and landed the #1 spot on both Traditional Jazz and Western Swing Charts, blends the Great American Songbook with Jazz, Blues and Broadway gems, Country and Pop hits and more.

Deborah Silver has recorded a series of duets with celebrated artists including Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Steve Tyrell, Ann Hampton Callaway, and Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel. Her upcoming releases include duets with superstars Tony Orlando, Ronnie Millsap, Crystal Gayle, Pam Tillis, and jazz icon Diane Schuur.

The singer has delighted sold out audiences nationwide including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, and Feinstein's 54 Below in New York, Catalina's Jazz Club in Los Angeles, Blue's Alley in Washington, D.C., and The Colony's Royal Room in Palm Beach.



Critic Rex Reed raves, "When Deborah Silver takes over a mike, she doesn't just visit the stage, she owns it! Trust me. With beauty, style, talent, swinging musical savvy and a bundle of bazazz, Deborah Silver's got it all in one package. She's a thrill, a swinging show­biz whirlwind...and a bargain at any price!"

Following her previous best-sellers Glitter and Grits, The Gold Standards, Pure Silver and last summer's timely and star-packed COVID-19 Blues, which raised much-needed money for The Actors Fund and Jazz Foundation of America, Silver recently released the EP Sunny Side, which reached #1 on Amazon Jazz, #2 on the iTunes Jazz chart, and is featured on several Spotify playlists and Jazz Radio.

Casey Abrams from American Idol will be joining Silver at the Kravis Center, along with jazz legend Jesse Jones, Jr., Western swing fiddle champion Melody Allegra, award-winning trumpet virtuoso Summer Camargo, percussionist and guitarist Clint de Ganon and Marc Malsegna, and vocalists Donna Cherry and Will Stone. Music Director/Arranger is Nick Petrillo, and the show is under the direction of Broadway veteran Jeff Calhoun.

