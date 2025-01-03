Kravis Center Rings In The New Year With FUNNY GIRL, Renee Fleming, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the New Year with an electrifying line-up of entertainment in its star-studded LIVE AMPLIFIED! season.

January features the Kravis On Broadway premiere of THE CHER SHOW and the love letter to theatre, FUNNY GIRL.

Triple-threat comedian Jon Lovitz brings the laughs while Live from Laurel Canyon strums up the folk-rock nostalgia. Classical music appreciators have the chance to see two of the most renowned orchestras when The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra take the stage. Guests can “come to the Cabaret” with the 54 Below at the Rinker performance of Broadway sensation Melissa Errico. Music fans will rejoice with a beloved tribute during A Toast to Steve and Eydie.

Details on upcoming performances and tickets can be found by visiting kravis.org.

The schedule of exciting performances includes:

Lunch & Learn: Renée Fleming - Music and Mind

Monday, January 6 at 11:30 a.m.

Inspired by Renée's 2023 Grammy© Award-winning album, Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, this special performance spans the classical, romantic, and contemporary eras, with beloved songs and new commissions exploring nature as both inspiration and victim of humanity. The National Geographic Society is providing an original video to reflect the musical selections.

GIMELSTOB BALLROOM

Tickets $135 General admission

Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock

Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Embark on a journey through a very special time in American popular music. A time when an entire generation of youth were searching for a sound that helped define them; a sound that shared the protest and awareness of folk music and the attitude. Join us as we follow these legendary artists and share stories on how they ended up in Laurel Canyon.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $25

The Cher Show

January 7 – 12

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $39

A Toast to Steve & Eydie

Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m.

Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé personified the astonishing staying power of the American Songbook with their humor and style. Join their son, Emmy-nominated composer David Lawrence, along with Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte as they celebrate the duo's treasured style in A TOAST TO STEVE AND EYDIE. David and Debbie swing along to America's standards with a 30-piece orchestra as they make their Kravis Center debut.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $35

Classical Concert Series

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Riccardo Muti, Music Director

Friday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will take the stage with renowned Music Director, Riccardo Muti. Experience their legendary sound in a program featuring Schubert's mysterious and “unfinished” Eighth Symphony, and Tchaikovsky's triumphant and fiery Fourth Symphony.

Program to include: Bellini, Overture from Norma ; Schubert, Symphony No. 8 in B Minor; D 759 “Unfinished” Tchaikovsky, Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $40

54 Below at The Rinker

Melissa Errico

Friday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress, singer and author Melissa Errico has toured the world with her inimitable thematic concerts. A specialist in the seemingly very different music of Stephen Sondheim and Michel Legrand, she was first known for starring roles on Broadway, including MY FAIR LADY, HIGH SOCIETY, ANNA KARENINA, WHITE CHRISTMAS, DRACULA, and LES MISÉRABLES.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $44

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change'

Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m.

All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE' is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $35

Peter Cincotti: Killer On The Keys

Sunday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter-piano phenom PETER CINCOTTI burst on to the scene at 18 years old when he became the youngest artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard Jazz Charts. His albums have been produced by music icons such as Phil Ramone and 16-time Grammy winner David Foster.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets start at $45

Young Artists Classical Series

Amaryn Olmeda, violin

Wednesday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Winner of first prize and the audience choice award at the 24th Annual Sphinx Competition, violinist Amaryn Olmeda is a rising star sought after for her bold and expressive performances as a soloist and collaborator.

RINKER PLAYHOUSE

Tickets $40

Palm Beach Improv and Kravis Center Presents

Jon Lovitz

Friday, January 25 – Sunday, January 26 at 7 p.m.

Jon Lovitz has been one of the best-known comedians for the last thirty-five years. He was nominated for an Emmy Award during his first two years on “Saturday Night Live”. While there, he became known for his characters “Tommy Flanagan of the Pathological Liars Anonymous” (“Year, that's the ticket”), “Master Thespian”, “Hanukkah Harry”, and “the Devil”. He has appeared in numerous films, including “Big,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Wedding Singer,” “High School High,” “Small Time Crooks,” “Rat Race,” “The Producers,” “Eight Crazy Nights,” “The Benchwarmers,” and “Grown Ups 2” among many others.

Classical Concert Series

The Cleveland Orchestra

Kahchun Wong, conductor

Sayaka Shoji, violin

Monday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra is widely regarded as one of the top five orchestras on the planet. They return with the internationally acclaimed Singaporean conductor, Kahchun Wong and star Japanese violinist, Sayaka Shoji, who makes selective, highly anticipated US appearances.

Program to include:

Beethoven, Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61

Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition (orch. Ravel)

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets start at $40

Kravis On Broadway

Funny Girl

January 28 – February 2

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m.

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this love letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

DREYFOOS HALL

Tickets starting at $50

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

ABOUT THE KRAVIS CENTER

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is one of South Florida's premier performing arts centers located in Downtown West Palm Beach. Since 1992 we've hosted the very best in live entertainment featuring world-class artists in music, comedy, dance, Broadway and more. Since opening our doors, we've welcomed millions of students to our comprehensive arts education programs. Students of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops, classes and special events, as well as free and reduced-price tickets to those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience live performances.

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469.

