Kravis Center Celebrates Shakespeare Summer Intensive In Memory Of Alan Lebow

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts concluded its inaugural Shakespeare Summer Intensive that ran from July 1 to July 5. This transformative program immersed high school and college students in the rich and dynamic world of Shakespeare and honored the legacy of Mr. Alan Lebow, co-founder of the program's sponsor, Kids' Dreams, Inc.

"One of the most important things I get to do today, besides introducing our incredible instructors, is thank a very important person - Mrs. Patricia Lebow," said Kravis CEO Diane Quinn at the closing performance. "Patricia is a founding member of the Kravis Center and has supported our organization for 33 consecutive years. Her endowment gift through Kid's Dreams, Inc. is in memory of her dear husband, Alan Lebow. To the generous supporters, talented professionals and dedicated students who have all said 'yes' to this inaugural program at the Kravis Center, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

This year's students represented 15 Palm Beach County high schools and colleges. Participants chose between two tracks: acting or design. The acting track students received personalized instruction from industry professionals in acting, voice and speech, movement/stage combat and verse and text. The design track was also led by a seasoned professional and provided a unique platform for students to delve into costume, properties and scenic design within Shakespeare's world.

The faculty members of the Shakespeare Summer Intensive were a diverse and talented group, including renowned professionals from the University of Central Florida, University of Illinois, Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach Atlantic University. The program also featured sessions presented by distinguished artists, including Utah Shakespeare Festival Actor Walter Kmiec, Belfast-based Scenic Designer Dave Morgan and Palm Beach Dramaworks Resident Scenic Designer Anne Mundell.

The program culminated in a student sharing and exhibition on July 5, where participants showcased their progress to friends and family. Additionally, students will experience a live professional Shakespeare performance of Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival's "KING LEAR" on July 18.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Kravis Center provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire, and educate audiences across the entire community. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.

