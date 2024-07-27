Kravis Center Announces Three New Shows For The 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ndlovu Youth Choir, Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert and Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert are joining the 2024-2025 Kravis Center season. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m.

NDLOVU YOUTH CHOIR

Thursday, October 24 at 8 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Since its inception in 2009, the Ndlovu Youth Choir has become one of the world's most treasured groups. Their unique musical arrangements, powerhouse vocals, irresistibly combined with mesmerizing choreography and infectious energy have inspired millions across the globe.

An eleven-year journey has seen an after-school programme for orphaned and vulnerable children, started by the Ndlovu Care Group, transform into an international recording and touring career. Participation does not only instill values of togetherness, a work ethic and a sense of responsibility, but it develops self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership. Through the choir, choristers gain a global perspective that offers an early pathway to artistic and professional achievement. The choir uses their talents to share their inspirational story with the world through song and dance.

The choir's repertoire is an exciting mix of traditional South African genres with pop, rock, jazz and EDM. Their intention to create a fresh and original sound is evident in their ability to take internationally well-known songs - Toto's “Africa”, Kygo's Higher Love, U2's “Beautiful Day” and Ed SHeeran's “Shape of You” - and move them into an exciting new territory.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir's incredible run on “America's Got Talent” (Season 14) made them the first choir in the history of either America's Got Talent or Britain's Got Talent to reach the final. Their soul-stirring performances won hearts and minds around the world. After their final AGT performance, legendary music producer and record executive Simon Cowell labelled the performance ‘The best final I have ever sat on in my life'. He went on to sign the choir and together with SYCO and Sony Music they released their first album, which debuted at number one on iTunes.

As the Ndlovu Youth Choir's meteoric rise continues, they strive to push the creative boundaries of song and dance to reach and touch audiences of all ages across the globe. Their high-energy performances have thrilled audiences worldwide and have shared a message of hope, love and togetherness.

Ndlovu Youth Choir is a Kravis Center PEAK Series presentation, made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Tickets for Ndlovu Youth Choir in West Palm Beach are $35 -$85*.

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT

Tuesday, November 26 at 6 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide present “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” a cross-national tour where “Encanto” lovers of all ages could sing along with their favorite GRAMMY-Award winning songs performed by the live band, “Banda de la Casita,” while watching the full film.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like “We Don't Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

The “Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” features eight original songs by Academy

Award-nominated, Tony and GRAMMY-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda

(“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and GRAMMY-winning composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for 9 non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song “We Don't Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for 5 weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. Music from “Encanto” swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th GRAMMY Awards, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media (“We Don't Talk About Bruno”).

Tickets for Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert in West Palm Beach are $35 -$85*.

SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR'S CONCERT

Wednesday, January 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfoos Hall

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert is a joyful, lively experience that has delighted audiences in West Palm Beach for more than 25 years. Every holiday season, this beloved tradition bursts to life at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts with music, bright costumes, and lush flowers. As dancers enliven timeless melodies, including the Blue Danube Waltz, the Maestro regales the audience with stories (and a joke or two) from the conductor's podium. Ring in 2025 with soaring arias, romantic duets, and festive overtures, courtesy of the “Waltz King,” Johann Strauss Jr.

This beloved musical celebration evokes the enchantment and grandeur of Vienna's Golden Age with a new cast and musical program each year. Performed by some of Europe's finest singers, internationally celebrated dancers, and a full orchestra conducted by an expert in Viennese music, this concert experience is the perfect way to greet the New Year.

Just like a champagne toast at midnight, it would not be New Year's without Salute to Vienna. Presented by Attila Glatz Concert Productions. Artists subject to change without notice.

Tickets for Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert in West Palm Beach are $36 -$146*.

To Get Tickets:

Tickets for Ndlovu Youth Choir, Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert and Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert in West Palm Beach will go on sale to Kravis Center Members starting on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. On Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m., the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org

Comments