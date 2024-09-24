Kravis Center Announces GIPSY KINGS Featuring Nicolas Reyes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the Grammy-winning hitmakers Gipsy Kings is returning to the Kravis Center this spring under the leadership of co-founder, Nicolas Reyes. Tickets are available to the public on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m.

Nicholas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of The Gipsy Kings for over 30 years. Since then, they have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. Their platinum compilation, “The Best of The Gipsy Kings”, topped the charts for over a year upon its release and their ninth studio album, “Savor Flamenco”, was awarded the Grammy for Best World Music Album.

The band's music went on to fuse with popular culture. In addition to the accolades above, the traveling Gipsy Kings have played some of the world's greatest stages, from the Hollywood Bowl to Royal Albert Hall as well as hitting the big screen. Their rendition of “Hotel California” was included in the film “The Big Lebowski: and the HBO series “Entourage”. The 2010 film “Toy Story 3” featured a Gipsy Kings version of the movie's popular, Randy Newman-penned theme, “You've Got a Friend in Me”. The Gipsy Kings were recently featured in a “Big Lebowski” spinoff “The Jesus Rolls” with Reyes appearing in person with the director and star, John Turturro, for some of the promotion.

Tickets for Gipsy Kings will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. The public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

