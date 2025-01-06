Kravis Center Announces CIMAFUNK This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that CIMAFUNK is coming to West Palm Beach for a single performance on Friday, May 23, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 10 at 10a.m. at kravis.org.

CIMAFUNK has electrified global audiences performing with his 9-piece band, La Tribu (The Tribe), on massive stages from New Orleans Jazz Festival and SXSW to becoming the first Cuban-born artist to play Coachella — making a name for himself as one of the great showmen of today, "with an energetic intensity that has drawn comparisons to James Brown."

He's collaborated with stars like Alejandro Sanz, CeeLo Green, Fonseca, George Clinton, Jon Batiste, Juanes, and many more. His widely praised NPR Tiny Desk Concert started a movement of converting millions of people to the religion of groove, one live show at a time. Most recently, CIMAFUNK performed at the 47th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony honoring Arturo Sandoval.

Tickets to CIMAFUNK start at $34.50* and go on sale Friday, January 10. Beginning at 10 a.m. the public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or at 12 p.m. by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments