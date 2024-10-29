Judy Gold Kicks Off Aventura Arts & Cultural Center’s Stand-Up Comedy Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Aventura will present Judy Gold and her brutally honest, fearless and no-holds-barred sense of humor as the first show in the Aventura Stand-Up Comedy Series at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, November 22 at 8 p.m. A veteran stand-up comic and a master at her craft, Gold consistently appeals to all generations and backgrounds.

Gold’s recent Off-Broadway show, Yes, I Can Say That, followed two previously critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hits that she also wrote and starred in: The Judy Show – My Life as a Sitcom (Outer Critics Circle Nomination) and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother (GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding NY Theater, Drama Desk Nomination for Actor).

In addition to her stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO, her comedy albums include Conduct Unbecoming, Kill Me Now and Judith’s Roommate Had a Baby, while her new book, Yes, I Can Say That – When They Come for the Comedians We’re All in Trouble, debuted as the No. 1 comedy release on Amazon.

The host of the hit podcast, Kill Me Now, Gold has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show, The View, The Today Show and The Wendy Williams Show. Gold was the host of HBO’s At the Multiplex with Judy Gold from 1999-2010, and she won two Emmy awards for writing and producing The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

This event contains adult language or content.

Tickets for Judy Gold are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

