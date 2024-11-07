Joe Satriani Sets South Florida Fine Art Appearances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World renowned guitarist, Joe Satriani, is planning to bring his art showings back to south Florida this December. Satriani’s next art appearances will be at the Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, December 6 from 7-10 pm and at Boca Raton Town Center Mall on Saturday, December 7 from 5-8pm.



Satriani has prepared one-of-a-kind pieces for the exhibit including original canvases and hand painted guitars and the exciting addition to these events, purchasers of any of Satriani’s works will be treated to a private performance, within the gallery, for the final hour of his exhibit appearance. Those who have purchased his unique hand painted guitars will have the extra thrill of jamming with the iconic guitarist. This is a perfect opportunity for any fan of Satriani’s guitar playing to be up close and personal with the master!



“Joe is the quintessential artist. Whether he has a guitar in his hand or a paintbrush he seems to have an innate ability to captivate people with his imaginative and emotional artistry. Viewers of his art, just like listeners of his music, are drawn in and experience the world as he sees it.” - Christian O’Mahony, Principal Wentworth Gallery



"Music and art are my passions. I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable, real. The image on a canvas, or, an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight. Challenging the straight line and the concepts of what belongs with what excites me. I want to experience new color combinations to make me see beyond the prevailing reality. There’s a balance between seriousness and humor that can imbue in a painting a kind of resilience and longevity, making it forever contemporary. When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans," says Joe Satriani.

IN GALLERY APPEARANCES BY JOE SATRIANI

(artist will be in attendance at all showings)



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 @ 7:00 - 10:00 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Address: 5804 Seminole Way #103

954.314.7210



SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7 @ 5:00 - 8:00 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Boca Raton Town Center Mall

Address: 6000 Glades Road #1089

561.338.0804



All Artwork on Exhibition is Available for Acquisition

About the Artist

Joe Satriani is the world’s most commercially successful solo guitar performer, with six gold and platinum discs to his credit (including one more gold award for the debut album by his band Chickenfoot), and sales in excess of 10 million copies.



For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. He launched his annual “G4 Experience” in 2014 bringing aspiring guitarists together for four days of workshops, mentor sessions and live performances, providing an exclusive learning platform led by him and his accomplished peers. In 2021, he introduced the "Crystal Planet" comic series, a five-part opus interweaving the realms of music and art. The tour documentary "Beyond the Supernova," directed by ZZ Satriani and currently available for streaming, offers an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse that intricately chronicles his life, illuminating the profound dedication that fuels his guitar mastery. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9. Satriani released his 19th studio album, The Elephants of Mars, in April 2022. It was a busy 2024 for Joe Satriani as he embarked on the highly anticipated G3 Reunion tour alongside the original powerhouse line-up: Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai. This was followed by the Satch/Vai duo tour, where the longtime friends not only shared the stage but also unveiled a new musical collaboration together. Rounding out the year, Satriani joined forces with Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham for the Best of All Worlds tour, which sold out arenas nationwide and was met with widespread fan and critical acclaim.



Satriani’s solo discography includes a host of classics, including 1989’s Flying In A Blue Dream, The Extremist from 1992, Is There Love In Space? (2004) and 2010’s Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards. His 15 Grammy nominations have been for songs such as “Always With Me, Always With You,” “The Crush Of Love,” and “Summer Song,” as well as full albums like Surfing With The Alien, The Extremist and Super Colossal. He released his 19th studio album, The Elephants of Mars in April 2022.



Satriani has appeared in motion pictures such as Christopher Guest’s 2006 release, "For Your Consideration", and the 2011 Brad Pitt starrer, "Moneyball". Through the years, he has designed and endorsed guitars, amplifiers and effects pedals for Ibanez, Marshall and Vox. His JS Series of guitars through Ibanez has been one of the company’s most popular and consistent sellers.



As an artist, Satriani released his first collection, “Radiant Collection,” in the summer of 2019 with “Radiant Echoes Collection” following closely in 2020, both receiving both critical and fan praise. The first two collections were created in part from Joe's performance on the fretboard. He utilized a glove developed by SceneFOUR that uses light to chronicle his movement on the fretboard and translate it into abstract artwork before taking the canvases back to his home studio and adding paint. These original canvases caught the eye of Wentworth Galleries and Satriani began to develop one-of-a-kind works for a debut showing in Florida. This is Satriani’s first foray into the world of a touring artist.



