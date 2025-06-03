Jake Owen and Dirty Heads to Play Mini-Tour in Florida

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country music superstar Jake Owen and American reggae rock band Dirty Heads are teaming for a four-date, long-weekend mini-tour. The Florida-based coheadline event, with special guest appearance by The Original Wailers (featuring Al Anderson), and presented by Deuterman Productions and Live Nation, will kick off in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, October 23, 202,5 and conclude in Pinellas Park, FL, on Sunday, October 26.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 4, (10AM local) through Thursday, June 5, 2025 (10PM local). General ticket sales begin Friday, June 6, 2025. See show date ticket info below.

Jake Owen /Dirty Heads Show Dates

Thurs. 10/23 Daily’s Jacksonville, FL

Fri. 10/24 IThink West Palm Beach, FL

Sat. 10/25 Apopka Amphitheater Apopka, FL 32712

Sun. 10/26 England Brothers Park Pinellas Park, FL

Jake Owen is a country music mainstay with a career boasting a collection of gold and platinum records, 10 No.1 singles, and more than 2.5 Billion U.S. on-demand streams. The chart-topping superstar and Academy Of Country Music (ACM) award winner is signatured by his laid-back style and hit recordings such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Beachin’,” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You” and “The One That Got Away."

The recording artist, headlining entertainer and actor has released nine albums, headlined tours globally, and appeared in the movie Our Friend (2019).

Jake launched The Driftwood Ramble Tour (with special guest Uncle Kracker) in May 2025. The 10-date run canvasses Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina and Canada, and concludes on August 29 in Du Quoin, IL. Jake is currently in the studio with plans to release new music in late summer 2025.

ABOUT DIRTY HEADS

Since 2001, Dirty Heads have mixed hip-hop, reggae, and rock to create a unique sound that both fully embodies their Southern California roots and resonates with audiences around the globe.

The band’s global appeal reached new heights in 2021, when their hit “Vacation” (originally released in 2017) garnered over six billion views and streams across social media via the ubiquitous #VacationTransition challenge that originated organically with users on TikTok. The song, with an increase of 850% in consumption on Spotify in the past year, took on a new life in many ways, introducing Dirty Heads to new international fans by the millions.

The band also released their highly anticipated 8th studio album Midnight Control in August 2022, which features 10 all-new songs including their take on Joe Walsh’s 1978 hit “Life’s Been Good;” The recording proved to be another quick hit as it remained #3 on BDS for multiple weeks in a row. This was followed by the deluxe version of the album released in July of 2024. The band is currently in the studio recording its eighth album.

