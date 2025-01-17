I STAND WITH THE LEAGUE Luncheon & Awards Announced At the Marriott West Palm Beach, February 26

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the mission of Empowering Voters, Defending Democracy, the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC) is inviting friends and supporters to its upcoming annual fundraiser on Wednesday, February 26.

I STAND WITH THE LEAGUE Luncheon & Awards

At the Marriott West Palm Beach, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd

Featuring a Conversation Between the Recipients of This Year's Mavericks & Heroes Award

Katie Phang, Esq. is the host of The Katie Phang Show, airing Saturdays at 12pm EST on MSNBC. Phang also serves as a Legal Contributor for NBC News/MSNBC, leveraging her significant trial experience to provide analysis and commentary on the latest legal issues across the globe. Phang was a trial attorney and media relations/crisis management consultant who received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law after earning her B.A. in Political Science (with an International Relations concentration) from Yale University. As a Miami-based trial attorney, she practiced law focusing on commercial litigation, family law, real estate litigation, hospitality litigation, and criminal defense & special investigations.

Robert Watson, PhD has published over 40 books and 200 scholarly articles and essays on topics in political, military, and social history, as well as two multi-edition, multi-volume encyclopedia sets on the presidents and first ladies. A frequent media commentator, Watson has been interviewed thousands of times by news outlets around the world, including CNN, MSNBC, USA Today, The New York Times, NPR, and the BBC, and has appeared on Hardball, The Daily Show, C-SPAN's American History TV, The Washington Journal, etc. The award-winning Watson has been named “Professor of the Year” four times and has won all three campus-wide faculty awards—service, research, and teaching—several times at both Florida Atlantic University and Lynn University.

Conversation Moderator:

Joel Engelhardt, founder, editor and reporter for Stet News.

Awards Luncheon Honorary Chair:

Keely Gideon-Taylor, Community Relations Manager for The Palm Beach Post and Gannett Southeast Florida Properties.

“This fun and informative event will celebrate the League's many ongoing activities from our issue-oriented Hot Topic Luncheons and Spotlight Discussions to our successful voter registration drives and voter education guides,' says LWVPBC President Kathi Gundlach.

Highlights of the annual fundraiser will include a 3-course seated lunch, renowned speakers, a silent auction of fabulous gift baskets and more; plus, the opportunity to meet and connect with many of Palm Beach County's most active citizens, office holders, business leaders, community influencers, and local decision-makers.

Tickets to this I STAND WITH THE LEAGUE Luncheon & Awards are only $150 per person and can be purchased online at www.LWVPBC.org. The deadline for RSVPs is February 19, 2024.

Comments