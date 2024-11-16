Holiday Favorites Take To The Stage At The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present holiday favorites for 2024. This year, after A Charlie Brown Christmas Concert on Saturday, Nov. 16, The Nutcracker takes to the stage on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.; followed by A Seraphic Fire Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at MossCenter.org.

Dance fans will greatly appreciate performances of The Nutcracker as part of a timeless holiday tradition. In this Christmas classic, a young girl sets off on a dreamlike adventure to the enchanting Land of Sweets, guided by her Nutcracker Prince and the graceful Sugarplum Fairy. With Tchaikovsky's exquisite score as the backdrop, gifted dancers and distinguished guest artists will bring this beloved annual performance to life on the Moss Center's main stage.

Later in December, under the masterful direction of guest conductor Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, A Seraphic Fire Christmas will captivate audiences with its blend of modern and traditional a cappella performances set in a beautiful candlelit atmosphere. The program will feature works by modern-era composers like Benjamin Britten, along with beloved seasonal favorites like “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree.”

Seraphic Fire has earned an international reputation for its dynamic, cutting-edge, and historically informed programming that spans both secular and sacred literature. Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, an acclaimed choral conductor, scholar, and media personality with a career spanning over 20 years, returns to lead this festive event. Dr. Trecek-King is known for his ability to create moving performances that exhibit a wide range of dynamics and depth of expression. He is currently a resident conductor (chorus) with the Handel and Haydn Society and is an active guest conductor, cultivating vocal and instrumental musicians at all levels.

Tickets for the Moss Center's holiday performances may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.

Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at MossCenter.org.

Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, and The Taft Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information miamidadearts.org.

Comments