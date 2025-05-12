Historic Brownsville Legacy Murals Set To Be Unveiled This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association (BCNA), in partnership with HOPE Murals, has announced the official unveiling of the Historic Brownsville Legacy Murals on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 9:00 am at Jefferson Reaves, Sr. Park (3090 NW 50th St, Miami, FL).

This community celebration will honor the legacy, leadership, and cultural icons of Brownsville, one of Miami's most historic Black neighborhoods. The murals pay tribute to local heroes and landmark institutions, including Neil Adams, Gwen Cherry, Jefferson Reaves, Dr. Dorothy Fields, and Dr. Enid Pinkney, as well as historically significant sites like the Hampton House, Georgette Tea Room, and the Overtown Lyric Theatre.

These murals are more than just artistic expressions; they're visual legacies," said German DuBois III, Founder and Executive Director of HOPE Murals. "By involving young people in this creative journey, we build bridges between generations and inspire pride, identity, and purpose.

HOPE Murals, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, utilizes public art to engage and empower youth, particularly those from underserved neighborhoods and the Miami-Dade Juvenile Detention Center. This initiative allows young artists to learn about their community's history while making a lasting impact on its future.

"The BCNA is proud to bring these powerful stories to life at Jefferson Reaves Park," said Kenneth Kilpatrick, president of BCNA. "Brownsville's history is one of strength, vision, and determination. These murals will preserve our heritage and ignite a vision for the future." The unveiling event is open to the public and will feature live music, local food vendors, and hands-on art activities for youth.

For details about the event and further information, please visit www.mybcna.com or www.hopemurals.org.

About HOPE Murals

HOPE Murals is a nonprofit organization that provides youth development programs focused on public art and creative expression. The organization's mission is to offer young people, particularly those facing adversity, opportunities for healing, learning, and personal growth through mural arts.

