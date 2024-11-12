Harry Connick Jr. Announced At Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that multi-talented singer, musician, composer and actor Harry Connick, Jr., one of today's most influential entertainers, will appear in concert on Wednesday, March 5, headlining the Center's annual Gala.

Kristen and David Lambert, and Renay Wasserstein and William A. Meyer are serving as Gala Chairs, with Kathryn C. Vecellio and Monika E. Preston as Honorary Gala Chairs.

The Kravis Gala includes a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Harris Pre-Function Hall in the Cohen Pavilion, the 7 p.m. performance by Harry Connick Jr. in Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall, followed by a dinner dance in the Gimelstob Ballroom.

Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world – in music, film, television and Broadway – garnering Grammys, Emmys and Tony awards and nominations. Music and live performances remains the foundation of his art as he will showcase his New Orleans influences and perform a repertoire of songs from across his remarkable career.

How to Get Tickets

For the Kravis Center Gala & An Evening with Harry Connick, Jr.

Tickets for this year's Gala are $1,500 for Gala Patrons, and $750 for Young Gala Patrons. For information about the Kravis Center Gala, please call 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org/gala.

For Concert Tickets Only:

An Evening with Harry Connick, Jr. takes place at the Kravis Center on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $79* and are on sale beginning November 16 at 12 p.m. The public will have access to purchase tickets online at kravis.org or by calling 561.832.7469 or visiting the Box Office during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments