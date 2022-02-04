George Gadson Comes to CONTEMPORARY CONVERSATIONS

Join "Contemporary Conversations" in a powerful partnership between the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum and "A Hero of a Thousand Faces" collaborating to bring invited guests to speak during the month of February about their experiences, trials and triumphs as we celebrate Black History Month.

The first speaker in this Series is Hero # 14 Artist George Gadson. "We believe that Mr. Gadson is the perfect person to start this series for the month of February. He's uniquely positioned at the intersection of culture, art, Black history and football," say 1000 Heroes' Producers Michael Anderson and Andrew Gabriel.

Say the Producers, "Perspective is vital because it determines how you see the world and the paths you will take. The more perspective you gain, the more obstacles you can overcome. Many challenges face our nation and we will need many perspectives to find solutions. We have spoken to 1000 black men who have achieved both professional and community success, about their lives, to see the world from their perspective and discover solutions that will move our nation forward."

In Joseph Campbell's The Hero with a Thousand Faces, his seminal treatise on myth and legend, he suggests that stories of heroes from every culture and society follow a similar pattern. He called this the hero's journey. This journey takes the hero through trials and hardships that ultimately lead to self discovery and triumph. The Hero of a Thousand Faces Project seeks to discover that pattern as it pertains to black men as they seek inclusion and contribution to a society that might see them otherwise.

The mission of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum is to preserve, present and interpret the African American experience. The museum was founded by Mrs. Terri Lipsey Scott, a St. Petersburg resident and local activist.