News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Galleria Fort Lauderdale To Showcase Eight Local Performing Arts Groups During The Holiday Season

Weekend performances are planned from November 30 through December 22.

By: Nov. 01, 2024
Galleria Fort Lauderdale To Showcase Eight Local Performing Arts Groups During The Holiday Season Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale has announced its Holiday Music Showcase, a festive series of live performances taking place every weekend from November 30 through December 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The holiday series, to take place near Altar'd State in the mall, will feature dynamic performances from an impressive collection of South Florida performing arts organizations. 

LATEST NEWS

I ELECT: Power Every Four Years Comes to the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival
Photos: Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LONG WEEKEND at Empire Stage
Pompano Beach Arts to Host Dedication Ceremony for Galactic Bloom Sculpture
Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage Season 5

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to showcase and support the region's vibrant arts community during this holiday season,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “Local residents and visitors can enjoy great shopping and dining plus look forward to a diverse lineup of choirs, string quartets, and more, performing holiday favorites.” 

The series will feature live performances from local groups: 

  • Saturday, November 30: Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida 
  • Sunday, December 1: New Canon Chamber Collective 
  • Saturday, December 7: Master Chorale of South Florida 
  • Sunday, December 8: University of Miami's Frost School of Music Carolers 
  • Saturday, December 14: South Florida Symphony Orchestra
  • Sunday, December 15: The Girl Choir of South Florida 
  • Saturday, December 21: South Florida Pride Bands 
  • Sunday, December 22: South Florida Chamber Ensemble 

All performances are free and open to the public. For more information about Galleria Fort Lauderdale and upcoming holiday events, visit www.galleriamall-fl.com or call (954) 564-1036.

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations, features a variety of popular dining and retail options. Macy's, Dillard's and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Altar'd State, Apple, Banana Republic, Free People, Michael Kors and Pandora. The center features a fine roster of dining establishments such as Seasons 52, The Capital Grille and P.F. Chang's. Powerhouse Gym and Blue Martini can also be found at the property. Just steps away from Fort Lauderdale's world-famous beach, it is minutes from the airport, port, downtown, hotels and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). Located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. through Sat. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sun. Restaurants and anchors enjoy varied hours. More information is available by calling (954) 564-1036 or by visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.

Photo Credit: South Florida Symphony Orchestra



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos