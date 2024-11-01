Galleria Fort Lauderdale To Showcase Eight Local Performing Arts Groups During The Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Galleria Fort Lauderdale has announced its Holiday Music Showcase, a festive series of live performances taking place every weekend from November 30 through December 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The holiday series, to take place near Altar'd State in the mall, will feature dynamic performances from an impressive collection of South Florida performing arts organizations.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to showcase and support the region's vibrant arts community during this holiday season,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “Local residents and visitors can enjoy great shopping and dining plus look forward to a diverse lineup of choirs, string quartets, and more, performing holiday favorites.”

The series will feature live performances from local groups:

Saturday, November 30: Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida

Sunday, December 1: New Canon Chamber Collective

Saturday, December 7: Master Chorale of South Florida

Sunday, December 8: University of Miami's Frost School of Music Carolers

Saturday, December 14: South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, December 15: The Girl Choir of South Florida

Saturday, December 21: South Florida Pride Bands

Sunday, December 22: South Florida Chamber Ensemble

All performances are free and open to the public. For more information about Galleria Fort Lauderdale and upcoming holiday events, visit www.galleriamall-fl.com or call (954) 564-1036.

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations, features a variety of popular dining and retail options. Macy's, Dillard's and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Altar'd State, Apple, Banana Republic, Free People, Michael Kors and Pandora. The center features a fine roster of dining establishments such as Seasons 52, The Capital Grille and P.F. Chang's. Powerhouse Gym and Blue Martini can also be found at the property. Just steps away from Fort Lauderdale's world-famous beach, it is minutes from the airport, port, downtown, hotels and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). Located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. through Sat. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sun. Restaurants and anchors enjoy varied hours. More information is available by calling (954) 564-1036 or by visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.

Photo Credit: South Florida Symphony Orchestra

