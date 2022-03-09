GUYS AND DOLLS Opens April 1st at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Sky Masterson, Nathan Detroit, Sarah Brown, and of course Miss Adelaide... these are names that are often familiar to Broadway aficionados of all ages. Guys and Dolls, the third joint production to be presented by MNM Theatre Company, the City of Lauderhill, and North End Theater Company will bring these iconic characters (along with Nicely Nicely Johnson, Harry the Horse, Angie the Ox, and others) to life on the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) stage from April 1st through April 16th.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, and considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls has won multiple Tony, Drama Desk, Olivier, and Critics' Circle awards since it debuted at the 46th Street Theatre (now the Richard Rodgers Theatre). With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Most Happy Fella) and the book by acclaimed humorist Abe Burrows and award-winning writer Jo Swerling, the show received unanimous rave reviews when it opened on November 24th, 1950.

"There is only one defect - but a serious one - about the musical, Guys and Dolls, which opened at the 46th St. Theatre last evening," John Chapman of the New York Daily News wrote on November 25, 1950. "And I might as well report it now and get on to happier things: The big trouble with Guys and Dolls is that a performance of it lasts only one evening, when it ought to last about a week."

The story focuses on gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile his girlfriend, nightclub performer Miss Adelaide, laments that they have been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the strait-laced missionary Sarah Brown as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually, everyone ends up right where they belong.

"This show has been on my bucket list for a long time," says MNM Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director and CEO Marcie Gorman. "The music, the characters, the book, Runyon's New York - Guys and Dolls is 'theatrical Nirvana'. And I'm so thrilled we can present it to a brand-new audience at LPAC."

"Guys and Dolls for me is the quintessential NY theatrical experience," says the production's director, Jonathan Van Dyke. "The score and characters are so vibrant, and I have really been looking forward to putting this together with MNM."

Van Dyke's talented South Florida-based cast includes Sean Davis as Sky Masterson, Caiti Marlowe as Sarah Brown, Leah Sessa as Miss Adelaide, Larry Buzzeo as Nathan Detroit, Tommy Paduano as Nicely, Nicely, Geoffrey Mergele as Benny Southstreet, Alexandria Thomas as Rusty Charlie, Michael Kreutz as Arvide Abernathy, James Skiba as Lt. Branigan, Norita Bandel as General Cartwright, Kat Gold as Agatha, Michael Materdomini as Harry the Horse, Manny Zaldivar as Angie the Ox, Randall Swinton as Joey Biltmore, and Colleen Pagano as Big Jule.



Rounding out the Guys and Dolls cast are Ashley Rubin, Amanda Eisele, Alex Van Hasselt, Alison Podolsky, and Michael Harper.

Bobby Peaco is the production's Music Director, and Jonathan Van Dyke and Jonathan Eisele are the show's Choreographers. Scenic Designer and Scenic Artist is Cindi Blank Taylor, Lighting Designer is Guy Haubrich, Sound Designer is Justin Thompson, Costume Designer is Penny Williams, Props are by Jamie Brothman, and Wigs are by Justin Lore. Guys and Dolls' Technical Director is JB Green, Production Manager is Jordon Armstrong, Stage Manager is Amber Mandic, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Andrea Guardo.

Guys and Dolls will run from April 1st through April 16th, 2022. Tickets are $45 to $65 and are available online at www.lpacfl.com or by calling 954-777-2055.

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center recommends that masks be worn in the building.

The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center is located at 3800 NW 11th Place (33311), in the Central Broward Regional Park on the Northeast corner of Sunrise Boulevard and State Road 7. For more information about LPAC visit https://www.lpacfl.com.

