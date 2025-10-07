GOTHIC AT MIDNIGHT Comes To Aventura This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just in time for Halloween, audiences are invited to embrace the thrills, chills and laughter of the season when acclaimed actor and master storyteller Joshua Kane takes the stage for Gothic at Midnight: An Evening of Hilarity and Horror! on Friday, October 24 at 7 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Presented by the City of Aventura, this one-man theatrical conjures a world of classic Gothic literature brought to life with uncanny energy, humor and suspense.

The evening promises a roller-coaster ride through the ghoulish, as Kane channels the chilling works of Edgar Allan Poe, Charles Dickens, Ambrose Bierce and other legendary masters of dark fiction. Inspired by the old-time radio dramas of Orson Welles and Vincent Price, Kane bewitches audiences with a devilish sense of fun and whimsy with an array of unforgettable characters — each more haunting and hilarious than the last.

Kane's has been praised as “a voice that mesmerizes…”by the NY Daily News with the Charleston City Paper noting that he “amuses you with his antics, frightens you with his intensity and charms you with his tales of the fantastic.” With his deft blend of theatricality and wit, Kane ensures the audience is both spellbound and entertained, creating an atmosphere that is equal parts eerie and exhilarating.

