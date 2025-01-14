GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY! to be Presented at the Harry S. Truman Little White House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor Clifton Truman Daniel, grandson of President Harry S. Truman, will return to Key West, Florida, in February where he will reprise the role of his legendary grandfather in the long running and highly acclaimed stage production, "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" A facet of the "Presidential Families Weekend" events taking place Feb. 13-17, 2025, on the grounds of the Harry S. Truman Little White House, 111 Front St., the performances are set for 4:30 pm on Sunday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 17, with doors opening at 4:00pm.

"Presidential Families Weekend" at the Truman Little White House is an annual event whose centerpiece is a moderated discussion among distinguished descendants of past United States presidents. Other events include a kickoff "Happy Hour at Harry's" cocktails and trivia evening, a traditional Presidents Day cookout, and other celebratory and educational events. "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" performances staged at previous "Presidential Families Weekend" events quickly sold out.

"Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" is presented by The Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation with the support of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

