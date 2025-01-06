Free Reading of GATE B23: CARRY-ON BAGGAGE to Take Place in the Sherman Library

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LoveJewish.org in association with NSU Florida’s Alvin Sherman Library and the University of Miami Sue and Leonard Miller Center will present a FREE reading of award-winning playwright Debbie Slevin’s critically acclaimed play Gate B23: Carry-On Baggage. The reading will take place at 1:00 pm on January 15th in the Sherman Library.

This ‘dramedy’, directed by Avi Hoffman, is a witty and compelling exploration of human connection amid uproarious chaos. It follows a diverse cast of travelers, each wrestling with personal challenges, as they are stranded at Gate B23 at Palm Beach International Airport whilst enduring an increasingly prolonged flight delay. The play promises to deliver a unique theatrical experience that blends humor, tension, and profound human insights.

The reading of Gate B23: Carry-On Baggage will feature some of South Florida’s most prominent actors, including Brandon Campbell, Rayner Gabriel, Harriet Oser, Emma Garcia Seeger, Devra Seidel, Barbara Sloan, and Troy Stanley. Dave Corey will take on the role of the progressively disturbed Gate Attendant.

Debbie Slevin, an award-winning essayist and author is a writer, producer/director, and teacher. She conceived and co-produced The Apron Strings Project in Riverhead, NY, produced and directed The Last Five Years at Guild Hall in East Hampton, and the first NYC revival of Songs for a New World. Her play Gate B23: Carry-On Baggage was a best-selling selection of NYC International Fringe Festival and Manhattan Repertory Theater's Winterfest. Now a well-read blogger for Huffpo50, Debbie’s writing has also appeared in Essence Magazine, Woman’s World, and Reform Judaism. She was also a staff writer for the Jewish Standard.

