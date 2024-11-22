FROM BROOKLYN TO BOCA New Comedic Play Debuting In January In Boca Raton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What happens when a not-so-perfect Italian Catholic family in the Federal Witness Protection Program struggles to blend in as a near-perfect Jewish family in Boca Raton? Comedy, humor, laughs and joy ensue. In a play about family, love, relationships and acceptance, the world premiere of the hilarious “From Brooklyn to Boca” comes to The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton from January 9 through January 19. The cast is from New York to Miami.

“The Sopranos” meet “The Goldbergs” on stage in this humorous two-act fish-out-of-water comedy. “From Brooklyn to Boca” centers around the Rifiutos, a Brooklyn couple, Regina and Frank, and their son, Carmine. Regina's mobster husband, Frank, has decided to rat on his crime family, so Regina reluctantly agrees to relocate their real family to Boca Raton through the Federal Witness Protection Program. They move from shady Brooklyn to sunny Boca Raton, where they struggle to blend in now as a near-perfect Jewish family.

The cast of 16 includes some of South Florida's best comedic talent from New York to cities in Brevard, Palm Beach, Broward and Dade Counties. Miami’s Alex Alonso plays 'Fuggedaboudit' Frank opposite Boca Raton’s Sharon Pfeiffer's Regina. Their son is played by Kalel Carrera from Davie who, although only 12 years old, is already a veteran of the stage. The mobsters are played to the hilt by Pompano Beach’s Vincent Prestigiacomo (Big Sal); Benjamin Giordano (Joey 'Bag A Laundry’) from Rocky Point, New York and a member of the LGBTQ community; Kevin Wilson (Mikey 'The Bat') from Palm Bay; and Al Giordano (Vinny) from Lake Worth.

Every character has a unique role in unraveling the plot with a surprising twist. Delray Beach residents include Michael Blacksburg who plays Rabbi Rabinowitz, Bob Sharkey as Father O'Neill and Federal Marshal, Agent Viso, played by Roy Lynam. The 'lisping' New York lawyer is played by Nina Poulos from Davie. Boca Ratonresident Leslie Kandel, Fort Lauderdale resident Stephanie Manner, Boynton Beach resident Jamie Mattocks and Fort Lauderdale resident Christian Cooper are seasoned actors who will steal the audience's hearts in supporting roles, each in their own distinctive way. Miami Gardens resident and rising star Cameron Holder, a member of the LGBTQ community, plays Dani.

“From Brooklyn to Boca” was penned by local playwrights, Sharon Pfeiffer of Boca Raton and Deni B. Sher of Weston, a produced screenwriter. “This is a comedy unlike anything else we've ever seen,” said Sher.

Sher met Pfeiffer at a reading of Sher’s latest script. “That was the light-bulb moment for me,” said Pfeiffer. “I relayed my concept to Sher, and she made me an offer I couldn't refuse to write the script. We hope this makes its way to the silver screen.”

This comedic story is told from a woman’s point of view, as only two talented playwrights, originally from up north, could tell it. Regina’s world is full of genuine lovable characters, comedic plots and unexpected twists.

Italians are involved in full force including Al Giordano, Pfeiffer, Prestigiacomo, Wilson, Benjamin Giordano and Cravero Pemberton.

“From Brooklyn to Boca” debuts with a VIP Opening Night and champagne reception on Friday, January 10. Tickets to the VIP Opening Night are $100 per person. Through January 19, performances are Thursdays to Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances on Wednesday, January 15 and Saturdays and Sundays are at 2 p.m. Tickets to shows start at $45 and are available to purchase at https://www.ticketmaster.com/from-brooklyn-to-boca-tickets/artist/3261969.

“From Brooklyn to Boca” is produced by Walk the Walk Productions.

Comments