Entr'Acte Theatrix To Present SWEENEY TODD In October

Entr'Acte Theatrix in collaboration with Theatre of Collaborative Arts is deep into rehearsals for the Stephen Sondheim classic Sweeney Todd ~ The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The production will be presented at the William G Skaff Center in West Palm Beach from October 17 – 27.

Sweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere. Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up…

“Sweeney Todd is an obvious choice for the spooky season, but not the only reason we chose it,” says the show's director Carlo Sabusap. “It is a time honored classic, but one of those shows that you just have to do as a company that establishes your ability to take on something challenging.



“For me personally, it's a bucket list show as well. I love the works of Stephen Sondheim, and Sweeney Todd has a level of intrigue that just pulls in every audience that sees it. It's horror, it's a thriller, it's a mystery, and a dark comedy wrapped in one, with an unforgettable score and equally memorable characters.

“When the librettos came in, they were twice as thick as those for our previous show, Beauty and the Beast, and the first thought I had was ‘oh boy, we've got a lot of work ahead of us!'” he continues. “Thankfully, our cast is made up of some of the most wonderful, creative, and eager actors we've ever had the pleasure of working with, and I am so proud of all that they are accomplishing with this show. Not only breathing full life into these characters, and absolutely understanding them in depth, but jumping the hurdles that are the very challenging score that Sondheim has presented before us. This show is definitely going to leave a mark, and will leave audiences with a bloody good time!”

Sabusap's Sweeney Todd casts consists of James Cichewicz as Sweeney Todd, Zoe Kanter as Mrs. Lovett, Greg Halmos as Tobias Ragg, David Taylor as Judge Turpin, Aaron Fantacone as Beadle Bamford, Heidi Salonia as The Beggar Woman, Austin Gladstone as Anthony Hope, Aurora Jenkins as Johanna, Craig Sherman as Adolfo Pirelli, David Afkham as Ensemble/Sweeney Todd US, Melissa Gómez as Ensemble/Lovette US, Carl Van Dyke as Ensemble/Judge US, Charles Ponthokkan/Ensemble., Ariel Hodgetts/Ensemble, and Uzel-Ann Arellano-Macapagal/Ensemble.

The Music Director for Sweeney Todd is Aaliyah Hirt, and the production will be choreographed by Sarah Kenny. Elizabeth Southwell will serve as both Technical Director and Lighting Designer, Sound Design is by Ryan Kivett and Costumes are by Rosseroni Parris. Jason Fisher is the Production Stage Manager.

Sweeney Todd ~ The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will run from October 17 - 27. Ticket prices range from $15 - 35 and are available online at http://www.palmbeachtheater.org or by calling 877-849-5327. Performances are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Saturday, and Sunday at 2 pm. All performances will take place at the William G Skaff Center, 500 Spencer Drive, in West Palm Beach (33409).

Comments