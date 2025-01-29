Donizetti's THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Begins In February At Florida Grand Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Grand Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti's The Elixir of Love (L'elisir d'amore), an iconic romantic comedy filled with humor, human emotion, and unforgettable Bel Canto melodies.

Directed by Matt Cooksey, this production explores the lengths to which one will go for love, as the charmingly hapless Nemorino seeks to win the heart of the spirited Adina with the help of a mysterious “elixir.”

The performance features an extraordinary cast, including several debuts, and highlights the interplay of comedy and romance in one of opera's most endearing stories.

Miami:

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts / Ziff Ballet Opera House

Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 3:00 PM

Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM

Fort Lauderdale:

Broward Center for the Performing Arts / Au-Rene Theater

Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Director Matt Cooksey draws attention to the relatable humanity in The Elixir of Love, calling Nemorino's journey “one of the most human stories of a character doing whatever it takes for love.” The opera's heartfelt themes of vulnerability and growth are offset by sharp comedic moments and the unforgettable charm of Dulcamara, one of opera's most iconic characters.

Donizetti's ability to evoke deep human emotion shines through in this masterpiece of Bel Canto opera, offering audiences a joyful and heartwarming experience.

Tickets starting at $22 available by visiting fgo.org or by call the box office at: (800) 741-1010.

