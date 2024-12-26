Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Presents CIRQUE KALABANTÃ‰ â€" AFRIQUE EN CIRQUE

From jaw-dropping human pyramids to gravity-defying flips and tumbles, the acrobats of KalabantÃ© Productions leaves spectators on the edge of their seats.

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts CenterÂ will present Cirque KalabantÃ© â€“ Afrique En Cirque at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025. Created by the talented Yamoussa Bangoura, this extraordinary show takes inspiration from the daily life of Guinea, bringing the vibrant culture of Africa to the stage in a dazzling display of color, movement, and sound.

Cirque KalabantÃ©'s performance has been named a joyful celebration of African artistry, youth, and spirit. The show features acrobats executing breathtaking, gravity-defying stunts and forming awe-inspiring human pyramids. These incredible feats are set to the contemporary rhythms of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and the enchanting sounds of the kora, an iconic West African string instrument.

The performance is a sensory feast that transcends the stage, immersing the audience in a world where the rhythms of Africa come alive through dance, music, and daring feats of strength. The colorful costumes, dynamic staging, and pulsating energy create a kaleidoscope of sights and sounds that reflect the vitality of African youth and the timeless beauty of its traditions. This performance is not just entertainment; it's a journey into the essence of African identity, resilience, and joy.

From jaw-dropping human pyramids to gravity-defying flips and tumbles, the acrobats of KalabantÃ© Productions will leave spectators on the edge of their seats, their movements perfectly synchronized with the electrifying live music that serves as the show's heartbeat.

Cirque KalabantÃ© â€“ Afrique En Cirque is recommended for all ages. Tickets for the show range from $20 to $30. Tickets may be purchased by visiting MossCenter.org, through the Moss Center Box Office in person, or by calling (786) 573-5300.




