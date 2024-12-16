David Bowie Tribute Experience SPACE ODDITY Announced At The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will welcome SPACE ODDITY – A Quintessential David Bowie Tribute Experience on January 4 at 8 p.m. Fans of the rock and roll chameleon can purchase their tickets now for a spectacular evening of music and visual artistry. In this extraordinary live performance, acclaimed performer David Brighton embodies the essence of Bowie, taking the audience through the artist's kaleidoscopic career.

Widely recognized as the premier tribute to David Bowie, this live, theatrically staged, and elaborately costumed multi-media spectacle brings Bowie's unparalleled legacy to life. Showcasing Bowie's early hits as well as his final works, SPACE ODDITY highlights the superstar's glam rock days as Ziggy Stardust and follows his musical path to pop icon status with Brighton's flawless vocals paired with unforgettable costumes. Audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy quintessential Bowie classics such as “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” “Fame,” “Rebel,” “Let's Dance,” and more in an immersive tribute.

SPACE ODDITY honors the ever-changing artistry of one of rock history's most celebrated artists and has garnered enthusiastic acclaim from fans and critics alike. The performance has captivated concertgoers around the world for more than 20 years, traveling across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, Europe, and beyond.

SPACE ODDITY – A Quintessential David Bowie Tribute Experience is appropriate for all ages. Ticket prices range from $40 to $60, and VIP tickets are available for $85. To purchase tickets, go to MossCenter.org, visit the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

Comments