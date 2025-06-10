DISNEY’S TARZAN Comes To Area Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the sold-out success of Disney's The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast in 2024, Area Stage has announced its latest immersive theatrical experience: Disney's Tarzan. This thrilling reimagining of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical will preview July 17th through 19th, with an official opening night on July 19th at 7PM and performances running through August 3, 2025.

Audiences will once again step into a fully transformed space inside South Miami's Sunset Place, where explorers and hunters gather to recount the legendary tale of Tarzan and Jane. Under the creative vision of Artistic Director Giancarlo Rodaz, the production will plunge theatergoers into a jungle world of heart-pounding rhythm, vine-swinging adventure, and deep emotional discovery. With Area Stage's signature immersive staging, audience members will move through the world of the show, surrounded by live music, atmospheric design, and interactive storytelling.

Based on the Disney animated film and inspired by Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel, Tarzan features music and lyrics by Grammy and Oscar-winning artist Phil Collins and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. The original Broadway score—featuring iconic songs like “You'll Be in My Heart” and “Two Worlds”—will be reimagined for this bold new production.

The show marks another ambitious chapter in Area Stage's commitment to creating boundary-pushing immersive theatre experiences. Award-winning director Giancarlo Rodaz, recently named Best Director by Miami New Times in 2024, returns to lead the creative team, including Raquel Dwight (Set Design), Joe Naftal (Lighting Design), Maria Banda-Rodaz and Sofia Ortega (Costume Design), and Katie Duerr (Music Director).

Comments