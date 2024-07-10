CityPlace Doral Extends Overhead Art Installation With Over 1,300 Sunflower-Decorated Umbrellas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of its sunflower spring art installation, CityPlace Doral has extended the display through the end of Summer.

CityPlace Doral – South Florida's premier wellness, entertainment, dining and restaurant destination located in the heart of Doral – launched its seasonal Instagrammable art installation made entirely of sunflower-decorated umbrellas this spring. Upon entering the center, guests are welcomed with 1,300 sunflower-decorated umbrellas floating overhead on the boulevard, as an extension of The Oasis experience. The umbrellas are arranged where the sunflowers are visible from both the top and the bottom, adding a touch of uniqueness to the atmosphere.

Guests can experience photo moments in The Fountain Plaza including a tunnel surrounded by sunflowers and a swing which is beautifully adorned with lush greenery and vibrant sunflowers.

Visitors are encouraged to snap a selfie and tag @CityPlaceDoral with the hashtag #UmbrellasOverCityPlaceDoral for a chance to be featured on the center's social media channels.

The Oasis experience at CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza features a relaxing, open-air atmosphere for friends and family to enjoy grab-and-go bites from CityPlace Doral's restaurants. The Oasis incorporates Adirondack chairs, tables, umbrellas and oversized games such as Chess, Cornhole and Connect Four.

Additionally, each Sunday from 2–10 p.m., CityPlace Doral hosts, “The Market on the Plaza,” where the community is invited to stroll and shop local vendors at the Fountain Plaza featuring handmade goods, sweet treats, street food and more.

For more information, please visit https://cityplacedoral.com/events.

About CityPlace Doral:

CityPlace Doral is an attractive leisure destination offering a collection of memorable dining, shopping, wellness and entertainment experiences. Featuring 250,000 square feet of retail space, CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use development nestled in the dynamic employment center of Doral in the heart of Miami-Dade County. CityPlace Doral combines the vision of world-renowned architects, designers and artists creating the next crown jewel of prosperous dining, entertainment and upscale shopping in one of South Florida's growing cities. CityPlace Doral includes more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment destinations for all palettes and walks of life, and the property's entertainment retail component is anchored by a roster of first-class tenants from all over the country. For more information, visit www.cityplacedoral.com or call 786.693.1849.

