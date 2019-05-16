City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents SUMMER SHORTS 2019

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County are presenting SUMMER SHORTS 2019, America's Short Play Festival. Playing May 30-June 23, 2019 in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater (Ziff Ballet Opera House) and led by City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford, SUMMER SHORTS is an annual theatrical celebration that showcases the diversity of Miami through a variety of new short plays and musicals.

Considered as the kick-off of the summer theater season, City Theatre's SUMMER SHORTS will celebrate 24 years of presenting the best short plays in the country this season. City Theatre is the national leader in producing innovative, original "short" plays that enlighten, inspire and entertain.

Tickets to SUMMER SHORTS 2019 are $35-$70. Tickets are available now and may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Penned by the country's leading playwrights, composers and lyricists, and performed by a company of South Florida theater all-stars, SUMMER SHORTS offers theatergoers a fun-filled 90-minute program of new comedies, dramas, and mini-musicals.

Photo Credit: Justin Namon





