Celebrate Valentine's Day With A Twist At THE LOVE BALL At Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale invites guests to celebrate love with a twist this Valentine's Day with The Love Ball, a romantic dinner and show event on Thursday, Feb. 14. Featuring two seatings at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., the evening includes a three-course dinner and a themed drag performance for $55 per person.

“Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is delighted to offer this exclusive Valentine's Day experience which appeals to anyone celebrating this romantic holiday,” said Michael Barrett, owner of Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale. “It's all about sharing the love for good food, good company and some of the best drag performers in South Florida.”

Guests will enjoy a special menu starting with appetizers including Aqua Salad, Shrimp Cocktail, or Mushroom Ravioli. Entrée options include Lobster Ravioli, Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Chicken, Herb-Crusted Salmon, Steak Au Poivre, or a vegetarian Grilled Portobello. For plant-based preferences, a Chef's Choice Vegan Entrée is also available. To end on a sweet note, a decadent chocolate dessert will be served.

The show, hosted by Amanda Austin with the Aquanettes, will be a love fest. Guests will enjoy a one-hour show featuring songs about love - being in love and even falling out of love. Doors open at 5 p.m. for Happy Hour with Ronnie and Franny before the evening festivities begin.

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale has made several exciting updates. The show palace interior features a modern Key West casual environment with an ocean-inspired epoxy floor, an expanded stage and a state-of-the-art LED Jumbotron wall. Digital screens throughout the venue are accompanied by concert-quality surround sound and an amplified stage lighting program to enhance the show experience.

The bar features a variety of signature craft cocktails and premium liquor offerings with new featured wines, Champagne and other specialty spirits. The mouthwatering food menu offers a variety of delicious new appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Aquaplex is open six nights a week plus weekend brunches. The entertainment venue is the perfect place to celebrate any occasion with the ever-popular cast, including beloved show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, London Adour, Velvet Lenore and Tlo Ivy.

Aquaplex Fort Lauderdale is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, just one mile east of I-95. Ticket pricing excludes tax and gratuity. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling (954) 567-0987 or visiting www.fladragshow.co and opentable.com.

