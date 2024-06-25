Cast Set for HUNDRED DAYS at Actors' Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has revealed the cast for the electrifying indie-rock musical Hundred Days written by The Bengsons with a book by Sarah Gancher. This limited engagement will run July 17 - August 4 in the company's intimate Balcony Theatre space.

Dubbed "a luminous musical memoir" and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times, Hundred Days is a heartrending autobiographical piece, written by husband-and-wife team Abigail and Shaun Bengson, about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving as if you only had a hundred days to live. With their magnetic chemistry and unique style, The Bengsons' music explores the fundamental question of how to make the most of the time you have.

Under the direction of Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, with musical direction by South Florida native and Actors' Playhouse alum Dominique Scott, Hundred Days will showcase an incredible cast of multi-talented artists who all act, sing and play their own instruments live onstage in this concert-style show. This production will star Mallory Newbrough (Lead Vocals) as Abigail Bengson and Nate Promkul (Lead Vocals/Acoustic Guitar) as Shaun Bengson, and feature Stephen G. Anthony (Bass) as Reggie, Jenn Chandler (Cello) as Colette, Melanie VItaterna (Featured Vocals/Accordion) as Barrie and Dennis Fuller (Drums) as Danny.

The creative team includes Scenic Design, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Reidar Sorensen, Production Management by Carlos Correa and Production Stage Management by Naomi Zapata.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, BACARDÍ U.S.A., Delta Air Lines, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, July 19 and the final performance will take place on Sunday, August 4. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, July 24 at 2 p.m.

