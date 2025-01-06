CIMAFUNK to Perform at Kravis Center in May 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CIMAFUNK is coming to West Palm Beach's Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts for a single performance on Friday, May 23, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 10 at 10a.m.

CIMAFUNK has electrified global audiences performing with his 9-piece band, La Tribu (The Tribe), on massive stages from New Orleans Jazz Festival and SXSW to becoming the first Cuban-born artist to play Coachella — making a name for himself as one of the great showmen of today, "with an energetic intensity that has drawn comparisons to James Brown."

He's collaborated with stars like Alejandro Sanz, CeeLo Green, Fonseca, George Clinton, Jon Batiste, Juanes, and many more. His widely praised NPR Tiny Desk Concert started a movement of converting millions of people to the religion of groove, one live show at a time. Most recently, CIMAFUNK performed at the 47th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony honoring Arturo Sandoval.

CIMAFUNK continues pulling listeners into his magnetic orbit, redefining what the planet understands as Cuban music.



