Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Will Host 16th Annual “Wild About Kids” Gala

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade will host its annual black-tie “Wild About Kids” Disco Ball at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. The event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 7 p.m. followed by a three-course dinner in the Alhambra Ballroom. South Florida’s community leaders, philanthropists and influencers will be among the guests who will experience the 70s with glitter and glamour under the disco ball. Guests will enjoy dinner, dancing, live entertainment, an engaging program and more to benefit great futures for Miami-Dade area youth.

Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s crucial programs and services at its six Clubs and sites combined including its educational after-school programs, tutoring and homework assistance, STEM, recreation, dance, arts and crafts, mentoring and summer and athletic programs. These programs help children realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

“Salsa Disco Queen” Lucy Grau will provide the soundtrack for the evening singing classic 70s hits from Donna Summer and more. Guests will also enjoy a unique 70s musical performance from Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s youth members. Emmy Award-winning journalist and WSVN Channel 7 News anchor Lynn Martinez will emcee the event. Supporters will have a special opportunity to sponsor a child through donations and participate in a silent auction featuring high-end items and exceptional luxury experiences.

The 16th Annual “Wild About Kids Disco Ball” Gala Chair is Michelle Zubizarreta. Olga Guilarte, member of Boys & Girls of Miami-Dade’s Executive Committee, is the special event chair. Galacommittee members from Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Board of Directors include Conchi Argiz, Tom Bezold, Liana de Mena, Jackie Gonzalez, Lynda Gordon, Rudy Lleonart, Lisa Mendelson, Yuni Navarro, Kristina Perez-Cubas, Karen Rodriguez, Marianne Schmidhofer, Rae Stein, and Allison and Andy Stuart.

“We’re thrilled to be back at the stunning Loews Coral Gables Hotel for 16th Annual ‘Wild About Kids’ Disco Ball. Guests will enjoy a spectacular 70s-themed evening grooving under the disco ball to help us raise funds to serve the Clubs’ many positive programs,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. “The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our Gala Chair Michelle Zubizarreta, our board members and donors who are committed to creating great futures for our area youth.”

“I am honored to chair the 16th annual gala, ‘Wild About Kids Disco Ball.’ Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of dinner, dancing and disco,” said Michelle Zubizarreta. “Most importantly, it’s an incredible opportunity to help build a better future for the kids in our community. Together we make a stronger impact and reach more children.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade thank the sponsors for their generous support. Sponsors include Carmen Rebozo Foundation, Gordon Alliance Foundation, Ansin Foundation, Meredith and Kenneth “Chip” Virnig, Ocean Bank, Allison and Andy Stuart, Academica, DRRT, First American Bank and Gemini.

The In-kind sponsor is Total Wine & More and the media sponsor is WSVN Channel 7.

Gala sponsorships and underwriting opportunities are now available. Sponsorships and tickets range from $1,250 to $75,000. For more information about sponsorship or underwriting opportunities, please contact Rhia Hunter at (305) 446-9910 ext. 108, or email rhunter@bgcmia.org or visit https://bgcmia.org/event/wakgala2024/.

