Bobby Watson Quartet Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater

The acclaimed Bobby Watson Quartet is set to take center stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts' Amaturo Theater in Fort Lauderdale, FL. on Wednesday, December 11, at 7:45 p.m. as part of Gold Coast Jazz Society's Season Series. Known for his contributions to the world as a saxophonist, composer and educator, Bobby Watson promises an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies and innovative rhythms among friends!



Praised by Jazz Times as “a saxophonist of enormous soul and fire,” Bobby Watson captivates audiences worldwide with his dynamic compositions. A multi-nominated Grammy artist, Watson has collaborated with some of the most prominent figures in jazz, including Max Roach and Wynton Marsalis. He also served as the musical director for the legendary Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers. His mastery of the alto saxophone and innovative approach to music make each performance a unique experience. “For me, jazz is a conversation,” he explains. “It’s about storytelling through music, allowing each performance to evolve organically.” With such a profound connection to his craft, how could one not be drawn into the magic of his music!



Joining Watson on stage are his world-class quartet members: pianist Marty Nash, bassist Curtis Lundy, and drummer Billy Williams. Together, this dynamic group creates vibrant chemistry that electrifies the stage. Nash, who has worked alongside Watson for many years, shares, “Playing with Bobby is both a privilege and a challenge. His spontaneity and creativity push all of us to new artistic heights. Every performance is a personal journey that we embark on together.”



While offering an eclectic blend of classic jazz tunes and contemporary interpretation for this performance, we are able to invite our South Florida residents and visitor audiences to join us and experience jazz at its finest. As a prolific composer with more than one hundred original pieces to his name, Watson's musical foundation is rooted in gospel, infusing a deep soulful resonance that reflects his journey.



Watson is also instrumental in mentoring the next generation of jazz musicians. His dedication to education is reflected in his teaching roles at various institutions, including the University of Missouri and Harlem School of the Arts, where he guides aspiring artists to cultivate their unique voices.



With its intimate setting and exceptional acoustics, the venue is perfect for immersing yourself in the sounds and creative expressions that define Bobby Watson’s live shows. Don’t miss this chance to witness a living legend bring his music to life!



Join in at 7:45 p.m. for an unforgettable evening filled with rich musical storytelling and spontaneous creativity as Bobby Watson and his quartet illuminate the stage with their vibrant performances.

The Gold Coast Jazz Society is a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of jazz music through a mainstage concert series, free community concerts, educational programs, a jazz scholarship program, and musical services provided by the Gold Coast Jazz Society Band.

